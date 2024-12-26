Today's Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman for family holiday party in new suburban home

Hoda Kotb got her entire family together for a Christmas celebration in her new home away from New York City.

The Today Show anchor, 60, was joined by her daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, five, her mother Sameha, her sister Hala, and none other than her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda and Joel were together for six years before announcing their engagement in 2019. However, in early 2022, she revealed on the show that they had called it off and had separated.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hoda Kotb becomes emotional at her last Rockefeller tree lighting for Today

Since then, though, the pair have remained close, co-parenting the daughters they'd adopted while together, and will frequently reunite for family celebrations like Halloween and Christmas.

Hoda shared some snaps from her home, which she moved into only a few months ago to get a break from city life, which was filled with presents, Christmas decor, and a fully lit and decorated tree.

The entire family got together in matching reindeer pajama sets, with plaid bottoms and white shirts, posing for photos side-by-side, including a snap of Hoda and Joel with their two girls.

After a Christmas morning spent unwrapping several presents, the group got together to watch some football, at which point Hoda updated her social media with a selfie captioned: "Raise your hand if you are still in your christmas jammies and watching football."

Two hours later, she shared another photo, this time of the family at the dinner table eating a meal prepared by Joel, still in their pajamas. "5:55 pm dinner time —/still in christmas jammies!!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves Today co-hosts shaking their heads in disapproval

Fans gushed over the sweet blended family unit, responding to her photos with: "Love this, Christmas should be spent in our pjs!!" and: "I love seeing your family together. You and Joel are doing it right," as well as: "Merry Christmas, loved seeing Joel with you guys today I'm sure the girls were happy."

© Instagram Joel joined Hoda and their daughters for a family Christmas

In 2022, Hoda spoke with People about efficiently and happily navigating co-parenting with Joel despite their split. "Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that's okay."

She emphasized that they still had love for each other and there were no hard feelings, adding: "I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here."

MORE: Today stars blow off steam at Christmas celebrations but fans are all asking the same question about Al Roker

"I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."

© Instagram Her ex-fiancé even prepared the family's holiday dinner, and they were joined by Hoda's mom and sister

Hoda's life started fresh once again a few weeks ago with her big move out of NYC, coming on the heels of her announcement that she'd be exiting her spot as the co-anchor of Today this January.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie spots poignant change to the show ahead of Hoda Kotb's departure

On the latest episode of her podcast Making Space, however, she reflected on a conversation with one of her producers making her realize the best part of being at home with her girls. "She goes, 'My mother walking me to school every day was the best memory I've ever had.'"

© Instagram "It's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone."

"And all I want to do is walk my kids to school. And it's the simplest thing, with a cup of coffee, walking your kids to school. But all the little things, you get to see growth."