Hoda Kotb delivers joyful personal update hours ahead of Today departure: 'Love you'

Hoda Kotb is preparing for an emotional day as she says goodbye to her long-running role on Today.

But hours before her final show, the TV star shared a personal family update on Instagram.

Taking to social media, Hoda posted a series of snapshots giving an intimate look into her life away from the small screen.

In the images, she was surrounded by loved ones as she and her family celebrated the birthday of her daughter, Haley.

The little girl turned eight on January 9 and Hoda took her and all of her friends out for a bowling party.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb with her daughter on her birthday

In the photos, Hoda was beaming with delight as was her daughter.

There was cake, an abundance of pizza and some funny faces too. "Bday girl!!!," Hoda wrote. "Love you Haley."

The celebration came the night before Hoda's big day on Today when she'll leave to make way for Craig Melvin.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb was surrounded by friends and family

On her penultimate episode of the NBC show, she chatted with Jenna Bush Hager about Haley's birthday who she adopted with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

"Today also happens to be, which is really the big celebration, my daughter Haley's birthday," she told her co-host.

© NBC Hoda is leaving Today

"Valentine’s Day is the day that we got her. It's like the 'gotcha day' but her birthday birthday is today, and so we decorated the house and made a huge surprise first, so that when she woke up, she was like, 'Woo, what’s going on here?'"

Hoda is also a mom to Hope, five, and Jenna cooed over what an amazing mother her co-host and friend is.

© Instagram Hoda with her two daughters

"You make the world so magical for your girls," she said. "They get to have you, and you make the world so magical.

"That looks like magic. And you did that, even though it's your last week at the Today show, you're running on fumes, everything is hard, you still made it magical for your daughters."

Today will say goodbye to Hoda on January 10

Hoda added: "I hugged her last night and I said, 'This is our last seven-year-old hug.' And then I go, 'And tomorrow we're going to have our very first eight-year-old hug.' She goes, 'My eighth year is going to be amazing.' I go, 'Yes. We're going to do it together.'"