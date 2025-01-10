Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hoda Kotb's wildest looks over the years as she bids farewell to Today
hoda kotb today show halloween costumes© Getty Images

The Today star is leaving the morning show on January 10

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Hoda Kotb has created some lasting memories during her 17 years on the Today show – and she has experimented with some wild looks during her time too.

The 60-year-old bids farewell to the morning show on January 10 after announcing her shocking departure in September.

Hoda admitted she wants to "try something new" and spend more time with her family, and recently revealed her exciting new career venture in the wellness space.

While she will be fondly remembered by viewers and her co-anchors, HELLO! is looking back on her most memorable appearances over the years.

Hoda Kotb in her first role as a news anchor© WXTV

First TV gig

Hoda shocked her Today co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker in December 2024 when a clip of her first role as an NBC news anchor was shared on the show.

The video was filmed in 1987 and featured Hoda interviewing Santa Claus. She looked very different, sporting an impressive head of hair and had a southern twang to her accent as she interviewed the big man for a segment for WXTV in Greenville, Mississippi.

hoda kotb as marilyn munster on today 2007© Getty Images

Marilyn Munster

Hoda's first Halloween on Today was marked in 2007 when she dressed up as Marilyn Munster from The Munsters.

The TV star looked so different wearing a jaw-length blonde wig that had some serious volume.

hoda kotb as yoda on today© Getty Images

Yoda

Hoda was unrecognizable in 2009 when she dressed up as Yoda from the Star Wars franchise on Today.

She added her own spin to her costume, however, opting for pink lipstick. "I wore lipstick when I was Yoda because I felt so hideous," she said on the show in January 2025.


hoda kotb waynes world© Getty Images

Wayne's World

Hoda truly went all out for Halloween on Today and no costume appeared to be off-limits.

In 2014, she nailed her look as Garth Algar from Wayne's World alongside her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, who dressed up as Wayne Campbell.

hoda kotb as snoopy on today show© Getty Images

Snoopy

Hoda nailed her Snoopy costume in 2015 with her incredible resemblance to the beloved Peanuts character thanks to a helping hand from some impressive prosthetics.

hoda kotb as elton john on today show© Getty Images

Elton John

Hoda turned into the "Rocketman" himself, Elton John in 2018. She went all out with cropped hair, bedazzled glasses, a flamboyant outfit, and of course, a piano.

hoda kotb as carrie underwood on today© Getty Images

Country-style

Hoda got her country on and transformed into Carrie Underwood in 2021. She looked amazing with her long blonde wig, mini dress, and thigh-high boots.


hoda kotb on today wearing chefs hat© Getty Images

Chef's hat

Hoda isn't afraid to take herself a little less seriously if the segment calls for it and enjoyed adding a chef's hat and apron to her attire to discuss pizza in 2023.

Hoda Kotb attends the 2024 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Titanic

For her final Halloween show in 2024, Hoda paid tribute to the 1997 hit film Titanic and morphed into Jack alongside Jenna Bush Hager's Rose.

