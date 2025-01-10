Hoda Kotb's wildest looks over the years as she bids farewell to Today

The video was filmed in 1987 and featured Hoda interviewing Santa Claus. She looked very different, sporting an impressive head of hair and had a southern twang to her accent as she interviewed the big man for a segment for WXTV in Greenville, Mississippi.
2/9
Marilyn Munster
Hoda's first Halloween on Today was marked in 2007 when she dressed up as Marilyn Munster from The Munsters.
The TV star looked so different wearing a jaw-length blonde wig that had some serious volume.
3/9
Yoda
Hoda was unrecognizable in 2009 when she dressed up as Yoda from the Star Wars franchise on Today.
She added her own spin to her costume, however, opting for pink lipstick. "I wore lipstick when I was Yoda because I felt so hideous," she said on the show in January 2025.
4/9
Wayne's World
Hoda truly went all out for Halloween on Today and no costume appeared to be off-limits.
In 2014, she nailed her look as Garth Algar from Wayne's World alongside her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, who dressed up as Wayne Campbell.
5/9
Snoopy
Hoda nailed her Snoopy costume in 2015 with her incredible resemblance to the beloved Peanuts character thanks to a helping hand from some impressive prosthetics.
6/9
Elton John
Hoda turned into the "Rocketman" himself, Elton John in 2018. She went all out with cropped hair, bedazzled glasses, a flamboyant outfit, and of course, a piano.
7/9
Country-style
Hoda got her country on and transformed into Carrie Underwood in 2021. She looked amazing with her long blonde wig, mini dress, and thigh-high boots.
8/9
Chef's hat
Hoda isn't afraid to take herself a little less seriously if the segment calls for it and enjoyed adding a chef's hat and apron to her attire to discuss pizza in 2023.
9/9
Titanic
For her final Halloween show in 2024, Hoda paid tribute to the 1997 hit film Titanic and morphed into Jack alongside Jenna Bush Hager's Rose.
