Hoda Kotb's wildest looks over the years as she bids farewell to Today

Hoda Kotb has created some lasting memories during her 17 years on the Today show – and she has experimented with some wild looks during her time too.

The 60-year-old bids farewell to the morning show on January 10 after announcing her shocking departure in September.

Hoda admitted she wants to "try something new" and spend more time with her family, and recently revealed her exciting new career venture in the wellness space.

While she will be fondly remembered by viewers and her co-anchors, HELLO! is looking back on her most memorable appearances over the years.

1/ 9 © WXTV First TV gig Hoda shocked her Today co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker in December 2024 when a clip of her first role as an NBC news anchor was shared on the show. The video was filmed in 1987 and featured Hoda interviewing Santa Claus. She looked very different, sporting an impressive head of hair and had a southern twang to her accent as she interviewed the big man for a segment for WXTV in Greenville, Mississippi.

2/ 9 © Getty Images Marilyn Munster Hoda's first Halloween on Today was marked in 2007 when she dressed up as Marilyn Munster from The Munsters. The TV star looked so different wearing a jaw-length blonde wig that had some serious volume.

3/ 9 © Getty Images Yoda Hoda was unrecognizable in 2009 when she dressed up as Yoda from the Star Wars franchise on Today. She added her own spin to her costume, however, opting for pink lipstick. "I wore lipstick when I was Yoda because I felt so hideous," she said on the show in January 2025.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Wayne's World Hoda truly went all out for Halloween on Today and no costume appeared to be off-limits. In 2014, she nailed her look as Garth Algar from Wayne's World alongside her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, who dressed up as Wayne Campbell.



5/ 9 © Getty Images Snoopy Hoda nailed her Snoopy costume in 2015 with her incredible resemblance to the beloved Peanuts character thanks to a helping hand from some impressive prosthetics.



6/ 9 © Getty Images Elton John Hoda turned into the "Rocketman" himself, Elton John in 2018. She went all out with cropped hair, bedazzled glasses, a flamboyant outfit, and of course, a piano.



7/ 9 © Getty Images Country-style Hoda got her country on and transformed into Carrie Underwood in 2021. She looked amazing with her long blonde wig, mini dress, and thigh-high boots.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Chef's hat Hoda isn't afraid to take herself a little less seriously if the segment calls for it and enjoyed adding a chef's hat and apron to her attire to discuss pizza in 2023.

