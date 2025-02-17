Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon welcomes new family members to Pickle Cottage: 'I love them so much'
Stacey Solomon smiling with her hair blowing

Stacey Solomon welcomes new family members to Pickle Cottage: 'I love them so much'

Joe Swash and his Loose Women wife are expanding their familY

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have an ever-expanding brood, with their blended family all living happily together at Pickle Cottage.

While they seem to have completed their human family, Stacey revealed they had welcomed three new additions in January, sharing the latest members of their family in her newsletter.

"Last month we welcomed Dawn, Dolly and Dorris to Pickle Cottage," Stacey revealed, sharing a photo of two white ducks and one brown.

Three ducks in a pen
Stacey showed off her new family members on Instagram

"Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they're honestly part of the family - I think they're the ones who listen to me the most anyway," she admitted.

Stacey Solomon shared this photo of her pet ducks on a bed in their home© Instagram
Stacey's ducks at home inside Pickle Cottage

Sharing further details about her new feathered friends, Stacey added: "They're all the same age as Dolly and Dorris, last season's chicks!"

On the activities of her new poultry purchases, Stacey added: "The ducks have started laying eggs – it's a bit earlier in the year than usual because it's not been that cold."

Regarding her obsession with adding more animals to the family menagerie, Stacey explained: "I'm even thinking about whether we can have a dairy cow at Pickle Cottage… Don't tell Joe."

Joe's smiling and wearing smart suit
Stacey isn't sure Joe Swash would be happy with a pet cow

As well as their five ducks, Stacey and Joe also have two dogs, Peanut and Teddy, a spaniel and a dachshund – both of whom are super cute!

stacey solomon rex dogs
Stacey's son Rex with their family dogs

Changes at Pickle Cottage

While Stacey has her new birds to keep her busy, her home is likely to be much quieter than usual, with the Loose Women host revealing her youngest daughter, Belle, two, has recently started nursery.

Stacey attended the premiere with her children Rex, Rose and Belle © Getty Images
Stacey with Rex, Rose and Belle

Sharing details of the big change, Stacey wrote: "Belle has just started nursery. That means for the first time in YEARS we don’t have kids in the house during the day… SO weird. What are we going to do with ourselves?"

Keeping fans in the loop of the changes, Stacey added that her older daughter, Rose, three, is thrilled about her baby sister starting nursery.

"Rose is so excited about having her sister at nursery with her, she keeps telling me how Belle needs to behave. I love that they'll be at nursery together," Stacey said.

With more time at home on her home, we bet Stacey is dreaming up all sorts of renovations she can do – and we can't wait to see! Remind yourself of her most recent renovation below...

