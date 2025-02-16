Michael J. Fox's lookalike son shares candid look at life with twin sisters as they turn 30 — photos

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating a big day for their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, who turned 30 on February 15.

Michael, 63, and Tracy, 64, are the proud parents of son Sam Michael Fox, 35, an actor and writer, as well as daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, plus youngest Esmé, who is 23.

On their big day, Sam included a pair of photos of his younger sisters in the midst of family travels, hiking and at the airport, and poked fun at the fact that the entire family does so many tributes that he's run out of photos.

"Happy birthday @aquinnah_fox and @schuyler_fox!! I'm truly running low on photos to use for these, so here's a fairly random duology of images featuring Schuyler in the foreground and Aquinnah in the background! I believe the locations are 1. A mountain in Vietnam and 2. An airport bar in Salt Lake City," he quipped.

Their mom Tracy chimed in with a comment of her own, writing: "You should ask me!!! Happy birthday girlies!" while all his other followers were delighted by his choice of candid photos.

Both Tracy and Michael shared their own tributes to Aquinnah and Schuyler. The former shared several recent photos of theirs and penned: "30 years ago today I met the most adorable, tiniest, sweetest little nuggets."

© Instagram Sam shared a pair of candid photos of his twin sisters

"Who knew, 30 years later I see that I had been blessed to meet two of my absolute favorite humans. Brilliant, hilarious, kind, loving and beautiful. I could not love you more @aquinnah_fox @schuyler_fox Happy Birthday!"

Michael, on the other hand, threw it back with several absolutely adorable childhood photos of the blonde twins, gushing in his caption: "Happy birthday Sky and Aquinnah. Do you even get how fabulous you are?"

© Instagram "Here's a fairly random duology of images featuring Schuyler in the foreground and Aquinnah in the background!"

"You are a double shot of love, joy, curiosity and good vibes. I couldn't love you more if there were two of you, oh wait, there are two of you and I do love you more. Yet you're each your own and we are so lucky. 30! Wow!"

In a previous conversation with Route Magazine, the Back to the Future star spoke about the joys of being a girl dad to three daughters, and the different lessons he learned from his girls than with his son.

© Getty Images Michael and Tracy's four kids are their biggest champions

"It's just pure love," he explained. "You just love them. They're so mysterious. [In my memoir No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality], I was talking about when my kids had gone to school and the place was empty."

"All of the girls' shoes were left over to be thrown away. All we could really do was throw them away and think about how much they fought over those shoes and argued about who got to wear which ones, and when they got to wear them."

© Instagram The four are more private than their famous parents

He tenderly recalled: "You just keep looking at these shoes saying, 'That's it.' That's what it comes down to. We're left with shoes, and then they go away and they live their lives."