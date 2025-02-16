Mariah Carey reflects on difficult double family tragedy with unearthed footage

Mariah Carey took to social media on Saturday, February 15 to share an old, unearthed interview with her late mother Patricia Carey on what would've been her 88th birthday.

In August 2024, Mariah, 55, tragically lost her mother Patricia at the age of 87. However, the family's devastation was doubled by the death of Mariah's older sister Alison that same day at the age of 62.

Mariah shared a video on Instagram of herself back in the early '90s speaking alongside her mom, the two basking in each other's company, about her early years growing up and singing.

The songstress attributed her love for the craft to her mother, who was also a singer, and Patricia recalled her daughter singing as early as four years old when the commercials would come on TV, describing the thought process behind one of her most personal songs, 1992's "Make It Happen."

"Happy Birthday to my mother, Patricia Carey. I love and miss you," she captioned the clip, inundated with supportive messages and heart emojis in the comments section.

After their deaths, Mariah shared a statement with People breaking her silence on the news. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

She took some time off social media and stage before returning a few weeks later in early October with footage of hers rehearsing for an upcoming show.

"Back at work," she wrote. "It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!"

© Getty Images Mariah with her mother Patricia

The "My All" singer has spoken about her complicated relationship with her mother, stemming especially from her divorce from her father Alfred Carey when she was three years old.

She wrote in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey: "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions."

© MEGA The singer's late sister Alison who died the same day as her mother

Mariah added: "Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."

However, despite the terse nature of their relationship at times, she has maintained that the love between them remained, and in the final few years of her life, they were close and she was by her mother's side.

© Instagram The star is now herself a mother to twins Moroccan and Monroe

Her relationship with her older sister Alison was more distant, although it is unclear what their bond was like when Alison passed. She also has an older brother, Morgan. Patricia also collaborated with Mariah on a duet for her 2010 Christmas special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You.