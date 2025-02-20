Meet Damian Lewis' 'fearless' red-haired teenage kids Gulliver and Manon

Damian Lewis has spent almost four years navigating single parenthood following the death of his late wife Helen McCrory.

The Forsyte Saga actor, 54, and the Harry Potter star welcomed children Manon, 18, and Gulliver, 16, before Helen died from cancer in April 2021. Speaking about the absence she's left in their lives, Damian said in a sweet tribute in The Times: "She’s left our beautiful children, Manon and Gully, too early, but they have been prepared for life.

"They have in them the fearlessness, wit, curiosity, talent and beauty of their mother. She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid. As she said repeatedly to the children, 'Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.'"

While Damian and Helen kept photos of their children to a minimum, the teenagers have accompanied their famous father to a handful of red carpet events. Take a look at the rare family photos of Damian and red-haired Manon and Gulliver…

© Mike Webster/Shutterstock Daddy daycare The Billions actor enjoyed some quality time with his son at the Disney Princess Court event at Kensington Palace in 2011. The doting father bent down to pose for photos with three-year-old Gulliver, who was dressed as a pirate for the sunny outing.

© Getty Images Royal encounter Two years later, Gulliver appeared to have gained his confidence as he held a conversation with Queen Camilla. The five-year-old looked relaxed with his hands in his pockets as he was mid-sentence, while his older sister Manon, then seven, quietly watched on.

© Getty Images Lookalike kids Damian's outing with his two kids at the Harvest Festival at Westminster Abbey in 2013 offered the first peek at their beautiful red hair inherited from their father. With her back to the camera, Manon showed off her long auburn braid, while Gulliver's curls were pushed into a smart side parting.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Blue carpet debut Fast forward to 2018 and the family made their first blue carpet appearance at the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns. Despite the two-year age gap between the siblings, Manon and Gulliver were the same height as they posed alongside their dad in matching black suits, leaving their long fiery hair in loose curls.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Colour coordinated There's no better way to make a cohesive family appearance than choosing matching clothing. Damian looked like a proud father in a mustard vest layered underneath a grey suit with his arms around his two kids. Standing a few inches taller than his dad, Damian's towering son Gulliver wore wide-leg olive trousers and a mustard jacket while Manon looked striking in a yellow dress with a long brown coat.

