Wolf Hall star Damian Lewis' two homes with heartbreaking memories

Damian Lewis, 53, is gracing our screens as Henry VIII in the hit show Wolf Hall but how much do you know about his life off-screen? The Billions actor actually has two properties, one in London and another in Essex – keep reading to find out more…

Damian has his main residence in Tufnell Park, which is Hugh Laurie's former home, and he also branched out to buy an Essex property in 2018. Both hold heartbreaking memories for the star because his late wife Helen McCrory sadly died from cancer in their London residence, and it was only three years prior that the couple bought a countryside residence together.

Keen to keep his private life out of the limelight, Damian hasn't shared many details of either of his homes, but he admitted he's "very lucky" to live in Sudbury, Essex, which is where his second home is. "I feel very lucky that I have a house in one of the most beautiful parts of Essex," he said.

© Nick Briggs Thomas Cromwell (MARK RYLANCE);Henry VIII (DAMIAN LEWIS) in Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light

Damian and Helen lived in America for Damian's work until early 2009 when they moved home to London.

The star is a doting father to his two children, Manon, 18, and Gulliver, 16, whom he shared with his late wife Helen.

Damian Lewis' family comments

The actor doesn't share much about his home life but speaking to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their podcast, he revealed he is no longer allowed to cook for his daughter. "I do cook, I like it… my daughter won't let me cook for her anymore," he admitted. "She's vegetarian and she's become very particular about how she cooks… I bought her an air fryer."

What happened to Damian Lewis' wife?

Damian and his late wife Helen

Helen McCrory died on 16 April 2021 at her London home after a battle with cancer that she chose to keep secret from many of her friends and family. People that did know about her struggles were "sworn to secrecy".

Releasing a statement following her death, Damian said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

"God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."