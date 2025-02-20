Meet Charlie Chaplin's 11 kids, from circus workers and actors to equestrians and composers

Charlie Chaplin remains one of the most indelible icons in popular culture, whether it's his impact on comedy, film, and socio-politics.

Born in 1889 in London, he quickly became a phenomenon for his character The Tramp, parodying poverty and class issues, while cementing his place in Hollywood with his entrepreneurial mind.

Behind-the-scenes, though, he was also known for his romantic life and relationships, having been married four times over the course of his life and becoming a father to 11 children who have carried on his legacy.

© Getty Images Charlie Chaplin with his final wife Oona O'Neill and their children

Below, read on to learn more about Charlie Chaplin's kids and how they've entered the industry themselves…

© Getty Images Norman Spencer Chaplin (1919) Norman was the child of Charlie and his first wife, Mildred Harris. Sadly, he passed away three days after birth. His grave in Southern California is marked with a stone that affectionately reads "The Little Mouse."

© Getty Images Charles Spencer Chaplin Jr. (1925-1968) Charles is the first of Charlie's two sons with second wife Lita Grey. After his parents' divorce, he was raised by his mother and maternal grandmother. Like his father, he was an actor, appearing briefly in films from the '50s like Limelight (1952) and High School Confidential (1958). He died of a pulmonary embolism at age 42. The 2022 film Blonde speculated he was in a relationship with Marilyn Monroe, although there is no evidence to support the fact. He had one daughter, Susan Maree, and was married twice before his death.

© Getty Images Sydney Earl Chaplin (1926-2009) The second of Charlie and Lita's sons, Sydney made a prominent debut in Limelight, although went on to find greater success on stage. He won a Tony for his supporting turn in Bells Are Ringing on Broadway and even acted in Funny Girl opposite Barbra Streisand. Sydney was also married twice during his lifetime and had one son, Stephan. He retired from acting in the '70s and remained private until his death from a stroke at age 82.

© Getty Images Geraldine Leigh Chaplin, 80 Geraldine is the first of Charlie's eight children with his fourth wife, Oona O'Neill. After a career in dance and modeling, she turned to acting, building an impressive resume in English, Spanish and French cinema, including Doctor Zhivago (1965), Nashville (1975), Chaplin (1992), and the third season of The Crown on Netflix. She has received three Golden Globe nominations during her lifetime and one BAFTA nod and continues to occasionally act. She has two children, with her daughter Oona Chaplin being an actress as well, most notably starring in Game of Thrones.

© Getty Images Michael John Chaplin, 78 Charlie and Oona's oldest son, Michael made his film debut as a six-year-old in Limelight before pivoting to a life away from the spotlight. He delved into writing, publishing the novel A Fallen God last year. He has been married twice and has seven children, including daughter Carmen Chaplin, now an actress and filmmaker. Last year, she released the documentary Charlie Chaplin: The Spirit of the Tramp, exploring his Romani roots.

© Getty Images Josephine Hannah Chaplin (1949-2023) Josephine was an actress as well, making her debut in Limelight and most notably featuring in Pier Paolo Pasolini's The Canterbury Tales (1972). She lived a quiet life in Paris, where she managed the Chaplin office. She sponsored a statue of The Little Tramp in Waterville, Ireland and was married twice, having three sons. She passed away in Paris at age 74.

© Getty Images Victoria Agnes Chaplin-Thierrée, 73 Victoria was also poised to become an actor like her father, but realized her passion of becoming a circus clown when she eloped in 1969 with French actor Jean-Baptiste Thierrée. The couple appeared as two clowns in Federico Fellini's The Clowns (1970) and then opened a circus of their own, performing as professional clowns together. Their two children, Aurélia and James, are also renowned circus performers and dancers.

© Getty Images Eugene Anthony Chaplin, 71 Eugene graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and has worked as a recording engineer for the likes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Queen. He has been married twice and welcomed seven children, and now lives in Switzerland. As a documentary filmmaker, he made Charlie Chaplin: A Family Tribute, and also created the musical Smile, a narration of his father's life through his music.

© Getty Images Jane Cecil Chaplin, 67 Not as much is known about Jane compared to her siblings. She lived in New York and Orlando, working with Milos Forman and dabbling in production. She has two sons with producer Ilya Salkind. She moved to Colombia in 2002 to work on screenplays and published a biography on her father in 2006 titled 17 minutes with My Father.

© Getty Images Annette Emily Chaplin, 65 Per the official Charlie Chaplin website, Annette currently raises and rides Arabian thoroughbreds and Franche-Montagne/Freiberger horses with her husband Jacques Auxenel. She divides her time between France and Switzerland, having worked as a touring theater performer and producer, even converting a silo into a theater for local productions.