Meet Gordon Ramsay and Tana's six children with 25-year age gap

On camera, Gordon Ramsay is famed for his boiling point temper and searingly critical temperament while hosting his many culinary TV shows. Off-screen, however, the Scottish-born star is a doting father of six children, and he couldn't be prouder of his talented brood.

"The Ramsay household is like running a restaurant where no one goes home. Breakfast, lunch and dinner," he told Entertainment Tonight, before admitting it was "always the dream" to have a big family.

Wife Tana

© Getty Gordon and Tana wed in 1996

Gordon married Tana Ramsay, 50, born Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson, in 1996. Tana was born in Croydon, Surrey, and grew up on a farm in Kent. She worked for her dad, Chris Hutcheson, before training as a Montessori teacher. Tana is fond of cooking like her husband and has written several of her own cookbooks focussing on family meals. She also appeared on her daughter Tilly's CBBC cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, until its final episode in 2019.

She has also made several TV appearances as a presenter on programmes including UKTV's Market Kitchen and competed on the 2010 series of Dancing on Ice, where she was the fourth star to be eliminated. The couple split their time between their homes in London, Los Angeles and their holiday house in Cornwall.

Tana is close friends with the Beckhams and was seen earlier this year celebrating one of their mutual friend's birthdays. Tana and Gordon's children have grown up alongside Victoria and David's four children.

Daughter Megan, 26

© Getty Megan Ramsay (L) is the eldest Ramsay

Megan is Gordon and Tana's firstborn. She became the first member of the famous family to graduate from university, leaving Oxford Brookes with a degree in Philosophy. Gordon gushed over the 26-year-old's achievements in a sweet social media post, sharing an image of the former student in her graduation cap and gown as she prepared to collect her certificate.

He captioned the photo: "So proud of this young Lady @megan__ramsay our first Ramsay ever to graduate with a degree @oxfordbrookes hard work pays off!"

Megan currently works with the Metropolitan Police.

Holly Ramsay, 24

© Getty Holly Ramsay at the Netflix premiere of Beckham

Holly is another star in the making! The TV chef's daughter is signed to modelling agency Established Models and has shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. Gordon previously told The Telegraph that Holly would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, having previously joined him at David Beckham's Kent & Curwen fashion show.

In 2021 Megan created the podcast 21 & Over dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness. She uses the platform to also talk openly about her own journey with mental health. She bravely shared she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression after she was sexually assaulted whilst a student at Ravensbourne University. "It's definitely a journey. But I hope that by speaking out I can help other people," she said on her podcast.

On 12 September 2024, Holly's boyfriend, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty proposed to her. "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you," Holly wrote when she confirmed the news.

Jack Ramsay, 24

© Getty Jack Ramsay with childhood friend Brooklyn Beckham

Gordon and Tana's son Jack studied at Exeter University and joined the Royal Marines in October 2020. Gordon took to Instagram to share Jack's achievement saying: "Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man. Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today."

Jack previously revealed to GQ what kind of dad his father was, explaining the life lesson he'd taken away was: "Work hard, play hard".

Tilly Ramsay, 23

© Getty Tilly Ramsay is the pair's middle child

Matilda, or Tilly, as her family call her, has made a name for herself as a budding chef. The teenager has made several appearances on TV alongside her famous dad to showcase her cooking skills, and has even published her own recipe book. The entire family have appeared together in Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which followed them during their summers at their house in LA, focusing on Tilly making meals inspired by their activities.

Many will know Tilly for her time on Strictly in 2021 when she was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin. The pair were the ninth couple to be eliminated. She also released her own cookbook prior to her time on the hit BBC show at just 15 years old. Chatting on This Morning about her achievement, Tilly said: "[My cooking is] a lot easier than [my dad's] because my recipes ... if you don't have one of the ingredients, it's not a big deal...But with Dad's, if you don't have one of the ingredients, it doesn't work as well. His is a lot more fussy."

Oscar Ramsay, five

© Getty Oscar was the baby of the family until recently

Four-year-old Oscar was the littlest Ramsay until 2023. Announcing Oscar's birth in 2019, Gordon said: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy … finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! Xxx."

Oscar was born after Tana miscarried a baby boy called Rocky, something she has been bravely open about. Little Oscar is so adorable, even more so when his parents spike his hair up and the resemblance with his TV dad is uncanny.

Jesse Ramsay

© Instagram Gordon joked the pair were done expanding their family

Baby Jesse is the newest addition to the Ramsay bunch. Tana announced his birth in November 2023 with a post captioned: "It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

Tana's pregnancy had been kept a secret right up to Jesse's arrival. Gordon revelled in the exciting news writing on Instagram: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper. One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."