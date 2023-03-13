9 rare photos of Gary Lineker's four lookalike sons from first marriage The former footballer and BBC Match of the Day pundit had his first child at age 31

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has been all over the news this week following his tweets criticising the government's immigration policy, and after a weekend off air, he is now back on the show.

Away from the cameras, Gary, 62, is a father to four sons, George, 31, Harry, 29, Tobias, 27 and Angus, 25, who he shares with his first wife Michelle Cockayne. The former couple married in 1986 and divorced in 2006.

If you've never seen Gary's sons before, the four Lineker lads are a good looking bunch and are doubles of their famous dad, who played football for England between 1984 and 1992.

Gary's sons did not follow him into the football world but are successful in their respective fields. George is co-founder of Your Business Number, Harry works as a producer, Angus is a business development manager, and Tobias is a DJ.

Gary with his first wife Michelle in 1986

See 9 photos of Gary Lineker's sons below…

Gary Lineker's oldest son George

Here's Gary with his eldest son George at the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards in September 2021. "Happy Birthday to this fine young man… well, not so young now eh @georgelineker," joked dad Gary.

Gary Lineker's son Harry

We can definitely see thew family resemblance in this snap taken of Gary and son Harry at the Premier League Hall of Fame in April 2022.

Gary Lineker's son Tobias

Gary's son Tobias looks so much like him in this snap, shared by the TV star in February. Gary wrote: "Happy birthday @tobiaslineker. A lovelier young man, you would struggle to find."

Gary Lineker's youngest son Angus

There were more birthday celebrations for Gary's youngest son Angus, as the pair enjoyed a glass of red wine. Gary said: "Happy birthday to @anguslineker. Have a great one, son."

Gary Lineker's four sons

A rare picture of Gary with all four of his sons. "New Year Succession party. Happy New Year to you all," he wrote.

Gary Lineker on holiday with his sons

It was holiday time for Gary and his sons in July 2021. He posted: "Stunning few days in beautiful Ibiza. Great that the lads popped out too."

Gary Lineker's son has model looks

Gary's son Angus has his dad's model looks in this black and white snap. Gary wrote: "Happy 23rd Birthday to my youngest son, @anguslineker Twenty bloody three. Have a great one, Goose."

The Lineker boys at a premiere

The Lineker boys scrub up well! Here's Gary with sons Angus, Tobias and George at a movie premiere in August 2015 in London.

Gary Lineker's son Harry as a child

What a cute pic! Gary shared this sweet throwback photo of Harry, captioning it: "Happy birthday @harry_lineker 27 today and still as daft and as much fun as he was back then."

