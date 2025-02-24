Beyoncé's son Sir Carter cheers on parents and older sister Blue Ivy in the most adorable way

Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi are certainly making their presence known as stars in their own right, with each now having recorded music with their mom.

The 43-year-old global superstar's only son, however, is a lot more private when it comes to being in the limelight, with Sir Carter eschewing public appearances in favor of a more quiet upbringing.

However, leave it to doting grandma Tina Knowles to gush over how he and his twin sister, seven, are just as supportive of their parents as older sister Blue, 13, who is often alongside them in public.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé cheered on by her supportive family as she wins Best Country Album Grammy

Tina, 71, made her debut appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on the one year anniversary of her haircare line with Beyoncé, Cécred, to discuss her family, her "corny" social media, and her daughter's big wins at the latest Grammy Awards.

"Your daughter Beyoncé shut the Grammys down! Again and again and again and again," host Jennifer Hudson excitedly mentioned, referring to the singer's long-awaited Album of the Year win for Cowboy Carter, a record on which Rumi is also a featured artist.

"I was screaming too," Tina shared of her own reaction to seeing her daughter win, explaining that she was at home watching with Rumi and Sir by her side. "I was there to help [her] and Blue get ready."

© Getty Images Tina made an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

"I was really, really shocked," she added, alluding to Beyoncé's viral jump in surprise when she was announced as the winner for Best Country Album. "In fact, I sat there for a second and didn't even believe that was true."

LATEST: Beyoncé's rare comment on 'historic' move amid major family upheaval

"I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir, and for a second we were just sitting there. And when she [was shocked], I said, 'Oh, it's real!' I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it."

© Instagram She shared a sweet glimpse of Grammy night at home with Rumi and Sir

Tina also hilariously noted how Blue was being portrayed online as her parents' manager, but quipped that she would sometimes be exactly that in real life as well. "Bossy little Capricorn like her grandma."

MORE: Blue Ivy Carter and twin siblings Rumi and Sir's ultra protective family member gives insight into their close bond

When asked if Blue would follow in Beyoncé's footsteps, the proud grandmother responded: "Hell no! 'Cause Blue is a jack of all trades, as my mom would say. She can do so many things."

© Instagram She is just as proud of her grandkids as she is of daughters Beyoncé and Solange

They also remarked on how tall the 13-year-old was getting, with Tina joking that she "passed me up a long time ago, I can't stand it." When it comes to advice for Blue, though, Tina preferred to defer to her mom.

MORE: Jay-Z addresses 'supporting' daughter Blue Ivy at movie premiere after allegations in bombshell lawsuit were unveiled

"Her and her mother are really tight, so they don't need me to give much advice. They just tell me to mind my business," she quipped, later even saying that Blue is her biggest critic when it comes to her social media use.

© Getty Images "Blue helps me [use social media], but she doesn't like it either."

"Blue helps me [use social media], but she doesn't like it either. She'll call me sometimes and be like, 'Grandma, that was really whack, you need to take that off of there,'" she added, but maintained that she was "doing my own thing, I'm 71."