Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme stand taller than her on 17th birthday a day after Ben Affleck divorce is final

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme celebrated their 17th birthday on Saturday, February 22, and she couldn't be more thrilled to look back on their lives in the spotlight.

Jennifer, 55, shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56. The latter has five other children from his other relationships.

The Unstoppable star marked the special day with a compilation of photos and videos dedicated to them, showing just how much they'd grown up in the spotlight. See it below…

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's tribute to her twins for their 17th birthday

The pair are the perfect mixes of their famous parents, with Max a dupe of his dad and Emme a lookalike of their mom, and both possessing thick jet black locks. She even included glimpses of them supporting Jennifer backstage at shows, and sweet private moments with Emme before their Super Bowl halftime show performance together.

Max and Emme are also now standing taller than their 5'5" mom, who even included some photos from birthday celebrations past and present, including what looked to be the most recent one for Max.

Jennifer included a photo of Max's extravagant birthday cake, themed after Wheel of Fortune, plus matching cupcakes and the tagline "Max's Super Mega Ultra Hyper Super Duper Duper Game Show," plus a custom t-shirt for the birthday boy to match.

© Instagram Jennifer shared a birthday tribute to her twins Max and Emme, including several throwbacks

Emme, on the other hand, received a much more no-frills approach, simply rocking a cozy sweatshirt for an intimate birthday at home with family, being embraced by their mom in the photo with a beautiful frosted white cake.

"Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," Jennifer captioned the clip, including a pair of coconut emojis, her nicknames for her twins. Fans also remarked on how much the pair had grown, with fellow mom Kate Hudson commenting: "Awe babies getting so big."

The news caps off what is a more bittersweet week for the "Let's Get Loud" singer, who was officially declared divorced and single on Friday, February 21 from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

© Instagram Max received a game show-themed birthday celebration

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben, 52, back in August, on the second anniversary of the day they said their I Do's at a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia after eloping in Las Vegas.

On January 6, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved their divorce settlement, with it finally taking effect on February 21 due to California's required six months passing since Jennifer first filed on August 21, 2024.

© Instagram The pair have already grown so tall

There is no custody arrangement since the couple did not have children together, and neither will pay the other spousal support. Much of the other financial details have been kept under wraps, but the couple resolved their divorce through mediation back in September.

Jennifer has now legally dropped "Affleck" from her name. The pair memorably dated and got engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their highly-publicized romance ahead of walking down the aisle. They rekindled their relationship in 2020 and finally tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas.

© Instagram Emme opted for a much simpler affair with loved ones

Through their relationship, Jennifer also served as a stepmom to Ben's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, Fin and Samuel, although she still maintains a close relationship with them, particularly Violet.