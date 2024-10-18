Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jane Fonda's three husbands, from activists to Hollywood billionaires
Subscribe
Meet Jane Fonda's three husbands, from activists to Hollywood billionaires
Jane Fonda & Roger Vadim; Jane Fonda walking for L'Oreal; Jane Fonda & Ted Turner© Getty Images

Meet Jane Fonda's three husbands, from activists to Hollywood billionaires

The SAG-AFTRA Lifetime Achievement honoree had a storied romantic life for the first few decades of her career

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jane Fonda has grown up in the spotlight, the daughter of socialite Frances Ford Seymour and legendary Hollywood actor Henry Fonda, and has quite the storied life to prove for it.

The star, now 86, has not only made headlines for her acclaimed on-screen work and her passionate activism and political views, but also her personal life, comprising her many romances.

However, despite being linked with some of the world's most incredible figures throughout the decades, the actress only tied the knot three times, and has been unmarried (and thriving) since 2001.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Jane Fonda's Storied Love Life

Below, here's what you need to know about Jane's three husbands, all of whom encapsulate very different phases of her life…

1/5

American actress Jane Fonda with her husband, French director Roger Vadim (1928 - 2000), California, December 1965.© Getty Images

Roger Vadim (1965-1973)

Jane's first marriage came in 1965 with French filmmaker Roger Vadim, who was a renowned playboy at the time, known for his romances with younger, beautiful actresses (he'd already been twice married, to Brigitte Bardot and Annette Stroyberg).

RELATED: Brigitte Bardot's complicated love life at 90: from her Hollywood affairs to her four marriages

The couple began dating in 1963 and tied the knot in 1965, welcoming their daughter Vanessa in 1968, the same year Roger directed her in the iconic Barbarella. However, by 1970, separation reports began surfacing, and their separation was official in 1972, though they remained friends.

2/5

American actress Jane Fonda and husband, American author Tom Hayden (1939 - 2016) pose for a portrait with their dogs in Los Angeles, California, circa 1985.© Getty Images

Tom Hayden (1973-1990)

Jane began a relationship with Tom Hayden in the summer of 1972, and they tied the knot just three days after her divorce from Roger in 1973. Jane was three months pregnant at the time, and welcomed their son Troy that July. 

READ: Jane Fonda's warning to Jennifer Lopez about marriage to Ben Affleck before divrce

They also adopted a teenage daughter, Mary Luana Williams, in 1982, whose parents were Black Panthers. While the pair fell in love thanks to their shared love for activism and their political beliefs, it couldn't keep them together. They were estranged by 1988 and officially divorced by 1990.

3/5

Actress Jane Fonda and businessman Ted Turner attend the Volunteers of America's First Annual Glasnost Award Salute to Ted Turner on March 22, 1990 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Ted Turner (1991-2001)

In 1991, Jane tied the knot with controversial media mogul Ted Turner, who founded CNN and is known for his many philanthropic donations, with a net worth of over $2 billion. While Jane and Ted didn't have children, she became stepmother to his five kids (plus two of Roger's).

READ: Jane Fonda makes rare comment about being a stepmother through her 'number of marriages'

When Jane married Ted, she announced her retirement from acting, intending to remain with him for the long-haul. However, their 2001 divorce convinced her to prioritize her own needs first, inspiring her to make her acting comeback in 2005 with Monster-in-Law.

4/5

Actress Jane Fonda (L) and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Her other romances

According to her memoir, Jane has had quite the layered love life, with her Hollywood romances beginning when she was a teenager, writing she lost her virginity at age 18 to actor James Franciscus.

READ: Jane Fonda reveals surprising workout secrets

Some of her most prominent exes include Warren Beatty, political organizer Fred Gardner, Klute co-star Donald Sutherland, soccer player Lorenzo Caccialanza, actor Rob Lowe, and an eight-year relationship with record producer Richard Perry from 2009-2017.

5/5

Jane Fonda attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Who is Jane Fonda dating now?

Since her relationship with Richard ended, Jane has spoken frequently about her lack of interest in dating, saying she was more keen in exploring and prioritizing her friendships with other females, plus focusing on her charitable and political work.

RELATED: See how Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have changed in the years since '9 to 5'

She told SiriusXM in 2018: "My current and next love are my girlfriends. I've had a good run. I've closed up shop," and has reiterated that thought several more times, stating she doesn't have the sexual desire to keep wanting to date anymore.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More