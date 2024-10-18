Meet Jane Fonda's three husbands, from activists to Hollywood billionaires

Jane Fonda has grown up in the spotlight, the daughter of socialite Frances Ford Seymour and legendary Hollywood actor Henry Fonda, and has quite the storied life to prove for it.

The star, now 86, has not only made headlines for her acclaimed on-screen work and her passionate activism and political views, but also her personal life, comprising her many romances.

However, despite being linked with some of the world's most incredible figures throughout the decades, the actress only tied the knot three times, and has been unmarried (and thriving) since 2001.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jane Fonda's Storied Love Life

Below, here's what you need to know about Jane's three husbands, all of whom encapsulate very different phases of her life…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Roger Vadim (1965-1973) Jane's first marriage came in 1965 with French filmmaker Roger Vadim, who was a renowned playboy at the time, known for his romances with younger, beautiful actresses (he'd already been twice married, to Brigitte Bardot and Annette Stroyberg). RELATED: Brigitte Bardot's complicated love life at 90: from her Hollywood affairs to her four marriages The couple began dating in 1963 and tied the knot in 1965, welcoming their daughter Vanessa in 1968, the same year Roger directed her in the iconic Barbarella. However, by 1970, separation reports began surfacing, and their separation was official in 1972, though they remained friends.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Tom Hayden (1973-1990) Jane began a relationship with Tom Hayden in the summer of 1972, and they tied the knot just three days after her divorce from Roger in 1973. Jane was three months pregnant at the time, and welcomed their son Troy that July. READ: Jane Fonda's warning to Jennifer Lopez about marriage to Ben Affleck before divrce They also adopted a teenage daughter, Mary Luana Williams, in 1982, whose parents were Black Panthers. While the pair fell in love thanks to their shared love for activism and their political beliefs, it couldn't keep them together. They were estranged by 1988 and officially divorced by 1990.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Ted Turner (1991-2001) In 1991, Jane tied the knot with controversial media mogul Ted Turner, who founded CNN and is known for his many philanthropic donations, with a net worth of over $2 billion. While Jane and Ted didn't have children, she became stepmother to his five kids (plus two of Roger's). READ: Jane Fonda makes rare comment about being a stepmother through her 'number of marriages' When Jane married Ted, she announced her retirement from acting, intending to remain with him for the long-haul. However, their 2001 divorce convinced her to prioritize her own needs first, inspiring her to make her acting comeback in 2005 with Monster-in-Law.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Her other romances According to her memoir, Jane has had quite the layered love life, with her Hollywood romances beginning when she was a teenager, writing she lost her virginity at age 18 to actor James Franciscus. READ: Jane Fonda reveals surprising workout secrets Some of her most prominent exes include Warren Beatty, political organizer Fred Gardner, Klute co-star Donald Sutherland, soccer player Lorenzo Caccialanza, actor Rob Lowe, and an eight-year relationship with record producer Richard Perry from 2009-2017.

