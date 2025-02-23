John Travolta's daughter Ella reveals how dad influences family's home life with new inside look

John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta is confidently stepping into a new era in her life as not just an actress but also a musician and budding fashionista.

The 24-year-old released her long-awaited debut EP last year, Colors of Love, and has since embraced giving interviews and making public appearances independent of her dad more freely.

Ella most recently spoke with the Spanish-language publication Mujerhoy, appearing on their cover decked out completely in Prada and speaking of her musical ambitions and being influenced by her late mother.

She was also asked whether she enjoyed listening to her father's music, specifically citing the 71-year-old actor's hits like Saturday Night Fever or the dance sequence from Pulp Fiction, and whether she ever recreated them.

"Yes, of course," Ella responded. "The most recent time I listened to them and danced to them was last New Year's Eve. We had a family gathering, with my uncles, my cousins… My cousin and I were the DJs and we played the two songs for us to dance to. It was a lot of fun."

She explained also that, just like her famous parents, she is still just as passionate about her acting career, having realized she wanted to appear on screen when she was just a child.

"Very early on. I think it was the first thing I wanted to do: as a child I loved singing, acting, dancing, playing and performing," Ella recalled. "I was born and raised in an artistic environment, so acting came about naturally, not premeditated."

"I felt it and I had the ability, so I continued with it. At seven, I preferred acting, but I have always loved singing. Although I have to admit that I wasn't that confident with music; I didn't know if I was capable of writing a song and a melody."

© Instagram John lives in Florida with his daughter Ella and son Benjamin

John also acts as a producer on Colors of Love, which is inspired by a variety of things Ella has said she has not only seen other people in her life experience, but experienced herself, such as love, loss and grief.

"When I was writing these songs, I wasn't always talking about my personal experiences," she detailed. "Most of them are, but some aren't. For example, I didn't have a boyfriend yet when I wrote about being betrayed in a relationship."

© Getty Images "The most recent time I listened to [music from my dad's films] and danced to them was last New Year's Eve."

"It came about through observation, through other people's stories, through things I'd seen and heard. I put them together until I got to the lyrics. In other songs I have shown my feelings and experiences. I was writing and then I thought: 'I have to put them together.' Also, it was at that moment that I started to fall in love…Everything fit together."

Ella specifically also speaks about "Lost," which describes her first brush with romance. "It was probably the first song I wrote in real time, when I was experiencing my first love," she revealed.

© Getty Images "I was born and raised in an artistic environment, so acting came about naturally, not premeditated."

"It was something totally new and I was thinking: 'What is happening to me? What are these new feelings?' I was also wondering if the other person felt the same, what would happen in the future… I was writing it and falling in love at the same time."