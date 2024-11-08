Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna is 'very very blonde'

Ever since Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their daughter Sienna into the world in 2021, they've shielded the youngster from the limelight.

Unlike Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, who were photographed from when they were tiny, no photos of three-year-old Sienna's face have been seen.

However, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Princess Beatrice's close friend, Gabriela Peacock has shared rare details on her goddaughter.

Gabriela Peacock spoke exclusively to HELLO!

"Sese is so gorgeous, so sweet," Gabriela began, using Sienna's nickname, before sharing details of what the little one looks like.

"She's beautiful. She's very, very blonde; she looks like a mini-Beatrice, and she is very girly. She and Wolfie are very well-behaved and polite."

A blonde baby

While it seems surprising that Sienna is fair-haired, given her red-headed mother and her brunette father, it's not entirely unexpected, as an unsurfaced photo of Princess Beatrice at the same age Sienna is now, shows her with pale blonde hair.

© Getty Princess Beatrice was blonde as a child

Whether Sienna will remain blonde or her hair will transition to be auburn like her mother, who is currently expecting her second child, remains to be seen, but she sounds so cute!

Sienna's country life

Gabriela shared that she's a big part of her goddaughter's life, making sure to be "present" for the young royal, which has been made easier since both Gabriela and Beatrice moved to the countryside.

Speaking of the Princess' relocation, Gabriela, who is also pregnant, explained: "Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us and it will be lovely for the babies to be friends too."

Gabriela also gave an insight into her royal friend's parenting style, noting: "She's very good at prioritising her children and she's so natural with babies – much better than I am.

"She's incredible with Sienna and Wolfie and I would say that she's got a perfect kind of work-life balance as well."

© PA Sienna with her father and half-brother

Sienna's father, Edoardo, has spoken about his busy schedule, telling The Financial Times about how his career takes him far from his and Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds home, saying he is "always on a train" between design projects as well as travelling on antiques-sourcing trips and auctions in Belgium, France and Italy.

He ensures his family is happy at home though, with a stable base for his family key to the father-of-two, who moved house multiple times in his childhood.

The interiors in their home are important to him too, with Edoardo saying: "Design is important to your emotional state."

