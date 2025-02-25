Princess Beatrice's off-grid island holiday home is haven for two daughters

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a farmhouse in the Cotswolds where they live with their two daughters, Sienna and Athena, but did you know they have a very private holiday home 6,400 miles away?

In an interview with Architectural Digest Middle East, Edoardo mentioned a family home in Africa. The piece reads: "Mozzi wrote his business plan while staying at his Olympic skier-turned-art dealer father's place in Lamu, Kenya."

© Getty Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

Lamu is an island just off the shore of Kenya, and Lamu Old Town is a well-preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa. 'Banda', the name of Edoardo's business, means 'house' in Swahili.

This ultra-private residence would allow Beatrice and her family to escape from the media and enjoy a fully remote break.

© Instagram / @carodaur Princess Eugenie has visited the Lamu island too

In 2019, Beatrice was snapped on the island hand-in-hand with her then boyfriend Edoardo as rumours swirled about their romance.

They also have the option of Portugal for a getaway thanks to Beatrice's sister Eugenie living there with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest.

The Princess was beaming as she held her boys in a sweet tribute to her eldest son, August

The family relocated in 2022 due to Jack's work at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, managing a 300-home development.

Eugenie has shared glimpses of her idyllic life in the sunshine alongside her two boys on social media, and it looks glorious.

New baby

It may be a little while before Beatrice and Co. are jetting off though as their newest arrival entered the world on 22 January. Beatrice and her husband shared the sweetest picture of their baby girl, who was premature, on their social media pages.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Edoardo penned a heartfelt message, including his son from a previous relationship in the announcement. He wrote: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

The adorable tot was pictured wrapped in a pink blanket with her face hidden by her arm. So cute!

What do we know about Beatrice's Cotswolds home?

Beatrice and Edoardo are settled in the Cotswolds

The royal couple keep their family residence under wraps, and they haven't shared any photos inside. What we do know about the luxury farmhouse is that the couple secured it for £3.5 million. Ahead of moving in they made major changes like flipping an outbuilding into a luxury guesthouse and installing more security features.

Judging by Edoardo's design prowess showcased on his Instagram feed, we can only imagine how stunning the inside of their spectacular property is.