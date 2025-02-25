Princess Beatrice's off-grid island holiday home is haven for two daughters

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a farmhouse in the Cotswolds where they live with their two daughters, Sienna and Athena, but did you know they have a very private holiday home 6,400 miles away?
In an interview with Architectural Digest Middle East, Edoardo mentioned a family home in Africa. The piece reads: "Mozzi wrote his business plan while staying at his Olympic skier-turned-art dealer father's place in Lamu, Kenya."
Lamu is an island just off the shore of Kenya, and Lamu Old Town is a well-preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa. 'Banda', the name of Edoardo's business, means 'house' in Swahili.
This ultra-private residence would allow Beatrice and her family to escape from the media and enjoy a fully remote break.
In 2019, Beatrice was snapped on the island hand-in-hand with her then boyfriend Edoardo as rumours swirled about their romance.
They also have the option of Portugal for a getaway thanks to Beatrice's sister Eugenie living there with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest.
The family relocated in 2022 due to Jack's work at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, managing a 300-home development.
Eugenie has shared glimpses of her idyllic life in the sunshine alongside her two boys on social media, and it looks glorious.
New baby
It may be a little while before Beatrice and Co. are jetting off though as their newest arrival entered the world on 22 January. Beatrice and her husband shared the sweetest picture of their baby girl, who was premature, on their social media pages.
Edoardo penned a heartfelt message, including his son from a previous relationship in the announcement. He wrote: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.
"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."
The adorable tot was pictured wrapped in a pink blanket with her face hidden by her arm. So cute!
What do we know about Beatrice's Cotswolds home?
The royal couple keep their family residence under wraps, and they haven't shared any photos inside. What we do know about the luxury farmhouse is that the couple secured it for £3.5 million. Ahead of moving in they made major changes like flipping an outbuilding into a luxury guesthouse and installing more security features.
Judging by Edoardo's design prowess showcased on his Instagram feed, we can only imagine how stunning the inside of their spectacular property is.