Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie pictured in ultra-rare photo with grandmother - and it's so sweet
Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022© Getty

The royal's husband Edoardo shares Wolfie with his mum Dara Huang…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice's stepson, Wolfie, has been enjoying a fun-filled half-term in Florida.

Amongst spending days on the beach and enjoying what the Sunshine State has to offer, eight-year-old Wolfie has been visiting family.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie shows off impressive skill inside ultra-lavish Chelsea home

On Friday, his devoted mother, Dara Huang, shared a gorgeous photo of him with his grandmother. Taking to her Instagram account, the 42-year-old architect wrote: "Grandma and Wolfie," alongside the image of the duo sitting at a breakfast bar.

Dara shared a second image showing Wolfie cuddling up to his grandmother, which she captioned: "Wolfie cuddles."

Dara shared a sweet photo of Wolfie and his grandmother
So far, it looks like Dara and Wolfie have been living the Floridian dream with trips to SeaWorld and reconnecting with their nearest and dearest.

Sharing a slew of photos from their exciting holiday, Dara wrote: "What half-term looks like when you’re from Florida. Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part of school break! #grandparents #partners #momandsontrip #florida #miami #floridasun #seaworld #halfterm."

One photo showed the mother-son duo cruising in a pink flamingo-shaped boat, while another captured them cuddling up with candy floss in the middle of the theme park.

Dara is originally from Florida and ensures Wolfie spends a lot of time in her homeland. She recently told Tatler that the youngster's education may see him residing in the US on a more permanent basis due to their education system.

She told the publication: "England is known for its education because it's strict and regimented, but I love the American spirit, and that’s something they don't really teach you here."

Dara welcomed Wolfie in 2016 with her then-fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Two years after Wolfie was born, the pair decided to part ways, and he has since married Princess Beatrice.

Dara, Edoardo and Beatrice all remain on excellent terms. Talking about co-parenting, Dara previously told Harper’s Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

