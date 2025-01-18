Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Beatrice shares rare look inside Cotswolds home we never see
beatrice and edoardo with cotswold village backdrop© Getty

Princess Beatrice shares rare look inside Cotswolds home we never see

Prince William's cousin lives with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and daughter Sienna

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice is busy growing baby number two but the pregnant royal still has time for a small number of work engagements in aid of important causes.

The royal, 36, joined a special video call to celebrate three Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers and in a snapshot published by the Telegraph on Friday, Beatrice offered a rare insight into her Cotswolds home.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson chat with Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers© Teenage Cancer Trust
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson chat with Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers

The princess seemed to be sitting in her living room which featured neutrally painted walls and three framed pieces of art. 

Also featuring on the call was Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie who joined from what looked like her home office with navy walls, and her mother Sarah Ferguson who dialled in from a room with the zaniest curtains.

Princess Beatrice's home

The royal and her property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put down roots in the Cotswolds in 2021 when they purchased a farmhouse there estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice looking at each other© Getty
Edoardo and Princess Beatrice live in the Cotswolds

Little is known about their countryside abode as Beatrice raises her three-year-old daughter Sienna in private. However, it has been reported that the home boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms.

Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice© PA
Beatrice enjoys the country life with daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie

The couple have also renovated their guesthouse and are fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool. They have reportedly erected a six-foot security fence on their land for the sake of privacy.

Royal neighbours

Part of the appeal when it comes to Beatrice's secluded Cotswolds home is that she is much closer to her royal cousins compared to her previous home in the grounds of St. James' Palace in London.

Aerial view of Gatcombe Park where Princess Anne lives © Getty
Zara and Mike Tindall reside on 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne

Her aunt Princess Anne lives on the impressive 70-acre Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire having inherited the land from her late mother as a wedding present. Beatrice's cousin Zara Tindall lives on the Princess Royal's land with her husband Mike and their three young children.

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
William and Kate live on the Windsor Home Park estate

Meanwhile, her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are less than two hours away by car at Royal Lodge in Windsor, which also happens to be near the Prince and Princess of Wales who reside at Adelaide Cottage.

