Princess Beatrice's 'mini-me' daughter Sienna's hair is blonder than ever

The royal family has reason to celebrate as Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 40, who is also a father to his son Christopher, who they affectionately call 'Wolfie', from his previous engagement to Dara Huang, shared the wonderful news via an official statement and two family photos, one of which shows off their three-year-old daughter Sienna's striking blonde hair.

The first snap sees the royal and her husband, who she wed in 2020, arm in arm as Beatrice beams at the camera while Edoardo looks lovingly at his wife.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

The second is a photo of Edoardo and his eldest child, Wolfie, walking along a country path with Sienna in the middle sweetly holding onto her dad and brother's hands.

Though we can't see the three-year-old's face, little Sienna looked adorable with her platinum blonde hair styled with a red bow.

Her outfit was super cute too as she wore a blue and white all-in-one with some yellow Wellington boots, the perfect clothing for a walk in the woods.

Announcing the news via Buckingham Palace, the statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The striking blonde hair might be a surprise to royal fans since Sienna's mum has gorgeous auburn locks, however, Beatrice hasn't always been a redhead.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen not to share images of their daughter Sienna's face

When the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew was not much older than her daughter is now, she also had icy blonde hair.

An adorable throwback photo of Beatrice heading to school in Windsor as a young girl, her blonde hair is on full display.

© Getty Princess Beatrice also had blonde hair when she was younger

Princess Beatrice on being a mum

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo don't often speak about being parents and, generally, they prefer to keep their private life to themselves.

However, she did share an insight into how she and Edoardo plan to raise their children while discussing her experiences with dyslexia growing up.

In a rare interview with Lessons With Dyslexic Thinking, Beatrice said: "As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

"But I think the most important thing that I can do, hopefully, if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."

Meanwhile, Beatrice's mum Sarah Ferguson has opened up about what life is like being a grandmother to Sienna. Chatting recently to HELLO!, the Duchess of York shared insight into Sienna's recent third birthday party.

"We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco," she said. "I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"