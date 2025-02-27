Brittany Mahomes 'twins' with daughter Sterling, 4, in new photo featuring newborn Golden Raye

Brittany Mahomes has two built-in besties — and mini-mes — in her two daughters.

Having recently given birth to her third child, daughter Golden Raye, earlier this week, and with some downtime on her hands now that football season is over, the former soccer player has shared a glimpse into how she is spending her days.

She and her husband Patrick Mahomes are college sweethearts; they tied the knot in 2022, and in addition to little Golden, are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, three, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, two.

This week, Brittany took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie featuring her two daughters.

In it, she appears sitting in a golf car, and baby Golden is bundled in a baby carrier on her chest, while Sterling is next to her, similarly with a baby doll hoisted on a carrier on her chest. "Twins," Brittany wrote over it.

Just last week, Sterling marked her fourth birthday, and her mom also took to Instagram with photos of her through the years along with a touching tribute.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever!" she first wrote, adding: "I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!"

"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them," she went on.

She concluded: "Your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more. Keep being you baby girl!!!" and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Happy birthday to your adorable Sterling!! The best of times… enjoy every second!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Have a very happy day cutie — you look just like your momma," and: "Happy Birthday to your beautiful girl!" as well as: "Happy Birthday!!! And she looks just like her mama!!! Beautiful!"

Patrick, asked during a press conference after Brittany gave birth what their days had been like — in the lead-up to the Super Bowl no less — shared: "It's been cool, I'm supporting, Brittany crushed it. It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that."

He also noted that football was never too far away from his mind, as it's exactly what was playing on the hospital TV in the lead up to the baby girl's arrival. "It's been a lot of fun and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital so I got to watch a little bit, and Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter," Patrick further shared.