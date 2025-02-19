Christina Haack shares rare photo of teen daughter Taylor as she gives update on 'blended family'

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) is "thriving" in her new era.

It has been a transitional period for the The Flip Off star, who last year filed for divorce from her estranged husband Josh Hall.

Since then, both of them have seemingly found love again, and the HGTV star just shared an endearing life update.

Christina took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of her 2025 "so far," starting off with a photo of herself at a cellar during a trip to a vineyard.

She next shared a loved-up photo of her and her new beau, businessman Christopher Larocca, sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower at night, plus a smiling photo featuring Christopher, her ex Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, her co-stars on The Flip Off.

Christina also included a snap with her two boys, Brayden, nine, and Hudson, five, plus another selfie with her daughter Taylor, 14, who largely stays away from her mom's social media these days.

"2025 so far," the mom-of-three then wrote in her caption, adding: "Champagne in France, The Flip Off premiere, blended family thriving, amazing trips from coast to coast, positive vibes only ... life is good."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "2025 is looking bright," as others followed suit with: "Let's go!!! This is your year @christinahaack! It's been inspiring to witness," and: "2025 is beautiful on you," as well as: "You deserve much happiness and peace."

Christina, Heather and Tarek premiered The Flip Off, which was originally meant to also feature Josh, on January 29. And since Josh has departed the show, Christina hasn't shied away from admitting what a relief it has been to carry on without him.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," adding: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show eventually continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."