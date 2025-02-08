Inside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' palatial $8m custom-built Missouri mansion

Patrick Mahomes spent years perfecting his palatial family home, which he lives in with his wife Brittany and their three kids, Sterling Skye, three, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, two, and Golden Raye, born January 2025.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 29, and his family finally moved into their sprawling mansion in Belton, Missouri, in 2023 – nearly three years after they bought an eight-acre plot of land for a reported $400,000.

According to the NY Post, they began building the home in 2021, and a year later they added a swimming pool.

"I actually decided to get the land, to get ready to build that right when I signed my contract here in Kansas City," Patrick said in the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

"I knew I wanted to be here [in Kansas City]. So when I did that, I was like, 'I'mma be here, I might as well build the exact house I want.'"

Brittany added: "Finally we're gonna have a home that we built and has everything we could have ever dreamed of having."

Check out Patrick and Brittany's sprawling mansion below...

1/ 9 © AKGS Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Missouri house The finished product is truly spectacular, with an aerial view of the property showing just how expansive it is with enough amenities to keep every member of the family entertained. Alongside the family pool with a swim-up bar, the impressive home boasts a private pond, a firepit, a par-3 golf hole, and a 50-yard football field which includes Patrick's logo in the middle and 'Mahomes' written across the end zone.

2/ 9 © Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Missouri house The interior features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, bright white walls, glass partitions, white tiled floors, and a state-of-the-art gym.



3/ 9 © AKGS Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' house There is also an indoor basketball court, an all-black movie theater adorned with Patrick's numbered jerseys and cleats, a reception room with an enormous built-in fish tank and full bar, and a massive, all-black boutique-style walk-in closet to home Patrick's colossal shoe collection.



4/ 9 © Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Missouri house Patrick is building a multi-million-dollar real estate empire, which isn't surprising considering he signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs in August 2020.



5/ 9 © Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Missouri house The football star and his wife own four properties – although one was recently on the market. Three are in Missouri and another is a sprawling abode in Westlake, Texas, which they bought for $3.37 million in March 2020.

6/ 9 © Instagram Patrick Mahomes' property portfolio The couple's first purchase in 2017 was a $350,000 two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Kansas City, which is the only unit in the building to have a top roof deck and a two-car garage. In 2019, they splashed out $1.8 million on a three-bedroom, four-bathroom converted ranch house, also in Kansas City. He and Brittany then spent another $400k on renovations before recently putting it on the market for $2.9 million.

7/ 9 © Instagram Patrick Mahomes' property portfolio Their former home features almost 4,800 square feet of space, which includes a 1,250 square feet master bedroom. There is also a chef's kitchen, a 500-bottle wine room, a home gym, a pool, a hot tub, and a putting green outside.



8/ 9 © Google Earth Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Texas house Patrick and Brittany's Texas home was their most luxurious before they finished their new pad. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion has been described as an "entertainer's dream." Features include a spacious kitchen with breakfast seating for 12 people, a floating staircase, and a wine room. There is also a private study that leads to a private loft.

