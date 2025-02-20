Patrick Mahomes looks so different after extreme hair transformation following Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes has entered a new era following the Kansas City Chiefs defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

The quarterback, 29, is embracing a brand-new look and has undergone a hair transformation while in the NFL offseason.

Patrick has cut off his signature mohawk hairstyle in favor of a much shorter 'do, which he debuted at a family event over the weekend.

In photos circulating online, the NFL star's once-voluminous curls are now significantly shorter with a noticeable fade on either side of his head.

Fans highly approve of Patrick's sleek new look, with one commenting on X: "Time for new beginnings and a new chapter!" A second said: "QB1 is rocking a fresh cut ahead of the new season."

A third added: "I can't believe he really did it! RIP iconic Mohawk and the signature 'Mahomes' hairstyle. I really like the new look! Diff vibes for 2025 season."

Patrick hinted that he was preparing to say goodbye to his mohawk in the 2023 Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

Speaking to his trainer, Bobby Stroupe, Patrick admitted that he was ready for a change.

© Getty Images Patrick's once-voluminous curls are now significantly shorter

"Hair's gone next year. Going with different hair next year," he said. "I can't have two kids and a Mohawk. 'Cause I gotta be a dad at some point. Imagine being 40 years old with this haircut."

Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes, 29, are proud parents to three children, daughter Sterling, three, son Bronze, two, and their latest arrival, daughter Golden, who was born in January 2025.

© Getty Images Patrick's mohawk-style hair became his signature

Following Golden's birth, Patrick shared an insight into their new family dynamic during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

"It's been cool," he said following his daughter's birth. "I'm supporting, Brittany crushed it. It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that."

© Getty Images Patrick revealed in 2023 he wanted to change his hair

Asked if it has been easier this time around, ever the good husband, Patrick responded: "I don't even want to say that because Brittany is doing everything so I'm just trying to be supportive."

Despite only just welcoming his third child, Patrick was asked if a fourth would join their family at some point.

"I'm good with three for right now, we'll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we've had three and we will stick there for a while and see if we come back and do another one later on," he maintained.

© Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Patrick and Brittany share three kids

Patrick adores being a dad and admitted last year that having children has changed his outlook on life. "It gives you a different perspective," he said on Good Morning America.

"You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments."

Following the birth of his first child, Sterling, Patrick confessed that taking on the responsibility of being a father was an adjustment.

© Instagram Patrick adores being a dad

"I've grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I've had to take on a lot of responsibility," he told People in 2021.

"But nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of."