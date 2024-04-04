Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin's fiancée Brenda Song rocks hot pink bikini in poolside birthday photos

Macaulay Culkin, 43, jetted off to Mexico for a romantic vacation with his fiancée Brenda Song to mark her 36th birthday.

Holed up in Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, the Home Alone actor wasted no time making fans green with envy over their luxurious accommodation.

Macaulay posted a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting their trip, which saw him pose as staff in a branded hotel T-shirt while The Suite Life with Zack and Cody star Brenda looked chic modelling her swimwear collection. In one snap, Macaulay pretended to serve his partner drinks as she relaxed on a poolside lounger, showcasing her figure in a tiny hot pink bikini that matched her pedicure.

Showing no signs of the humidity, Brenda's perfectly-preened long brunette hair fell in soft waves past her shoulders as she giggled at her fiancé's joke.

© Instagram The Home Alone star paid tribute to his fiancee on her birthday

In another snap, she replaced the Barbie-esque swimwear with a monochrome string bikini that was just visible as she lay near the beach. Protecting herself from the sunshine, she accessorised with a chic oversized sunhat and sunglasses while Macaulay presented her with a beach towel.

Explaining his funny holiday antics, Macaulay wrote: "So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday. On our first day, we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt. Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: poolside waiter, housekeeper, cabana boy, room service attendant, bell hop.

"Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay. And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged."

© Olivia Wong The couple have been dating since 2017

He had previously marked Brenda's birthday by sharing a candid photo of her in a bathrobe with her hair wrapped in a towel. "Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for," he wrote in his caption, adding: "You are my reason. I love you."

The pair have been an item since 2017 after meeting on Changeland and reportedly got engaged in 2022, although they have never confirmed the news. While both actors are no strangers to the spotlight, they have preferred to keep their life with their two young sons Dakota, born in April 2021, and Carson, born in early 2023, private.

© Amy Sussman Brenda and his two kids joined Macaulay when he was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

However, they made an exception in 2023 when Macaulay asked his family to join him while he accepted a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the outing, which saw his lookalike sons sport mohawks and suits, the actor paid a gushing tribute to his fiancée.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything," he said.

"You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family and after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people."