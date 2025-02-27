Kelly Clarkson makes surprising revelation as she opens up about life in NYC with her two children

Kelly Clarkson is a pretty cool mom! The Kelly Clarkson Show host got candid about her parenting style on Thursday's episode of her award-winning chat show, while talking to actress Kate Hudson, who was a guest on the star-studded episode.

The pair were bonding over parenting, and Kate was telling Kelly that unlike her mom, Goldie Hawn - who was incredibly relaxed as a mom - she prefers to give her children structure.

While listening to Kate recall tales from her childhood - including a story about Goldie taking her and her brothers on a road trip - Kelly told the actress that she was more like the First Wives Club actress when it came to parenting her own two children, River, ten, and Remington, eight - who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's style transformation

"I'm like your mom, you're like my nanny," Kelly told Kate, hinting that she was more relaxed when it came to her parenting style.

The American Idol alum also revealed that while she was quite different to her own mom, she at times could see her parenting traits come through. "Sometimes I see her and I think 'Oh, there she is!'" Kelly said.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson opened up to Kate Hudson about her parenting style

Kelly and Brandon filed for divorce in 2021 and the star has spoken about their split on several occasions, including her new normal co-parenting with him.

She told People: "It's tough ... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

© Getty Images Kelly is a doting mom to children River and Remi

She continued: "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."

The family relocated from LA to New York City in 2023, and are happily settled in the Big Apple.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly with daughter River

The star opened up about her move when accepting her win for Outstanding Talk Show at the Daytime Emmys in June 2024, and made a point of thanking NBC for supporting her throughout the big change.

While on stage, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

The doting mom has big plans for her children this year, and revealed during a Q&A on Instagram that she had a bucket list item that she wanted her family to tick off in 2025.

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything. But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer.

"I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week. Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."