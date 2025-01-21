Kelly Clarkson fights off the cold in style in chic leather look during fresh week on show

Kelly Clarkson has been braving the cold temperatures in New York City over the past few days, all while looking very chic!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has a fabulous sense of style and on Tuesday's show, she arrived in the studio dressed in slim fit long sleeved top teamed with a statement leather skirt.

The pleated design was ankle length and cinched in at the waist, enhancing Kelly's slim figure.

The award-winning singer teamed the ensemble with a pair of leg-lengthening heels. Kelly is a big fan of waist defining outfits and often opts to wear skirts and high-waist pants teamed with fitted tops, or statement dresses and heels.

She's transformed her style since moving to New York City back in 2023 and has the help of celebrity stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who has worked with many famous faces, including Meryl Streep.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson looked super stylish in a statement leather skirt

Kelly moved to NYC for a fresh start and has NBC to thank for helping her make the transition a reality for her and her young family.

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, and used the opportunity to thank the network. On stage while accepting her win, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show.

© Getty Images Kelly has a fantastic sense of style

"The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

© NBC Kelly moved her show to NYC in 2023

Kelly's two young children, River and Remington, have settled in nicely to life in the Big Apple, and recently made a surprise appearance on their mom's chat show.

Remi even took to the stage to sing Frank Sinatra's "My Way," and received praise from fans at home, with many comparing his voice to his mom's. While River didn't perform, during the show she revealed that she was a fan of country music and writing song lyrics.

The doting mom has big plans for her children this year, and revealed during a Q&A on Instagram that she had a bucket list item that she wanted her family to tick off in 2025.

© Getty Images The NBC star has settled in nicely following her move to the Big Apple

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything. But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer.

"I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week. Because I think that's a really good education.

"And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."