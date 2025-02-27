Goldie Hawn's getaway with her kids and rarely-seen stepson that ended in yelling and tears

The Hawn-Russell dynasty is one of the most beloved in Hollywood not just for its impressive repertoire of talent, but also the deep love between each of the family members.

However, like any family, still waters can only run so deep, as evidenced by Kate Hudson's recent recollection of a family road trip gone wrong.

The actress, 45, was the latest guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sitting down with the inaugural American Idol champ to discuss her newest projects and growing up as the daughter of Goldie Hawn.

Kelly brought up an anecdote she'd heard about the family often taking road trips together, but Kate quickly shut that down, revealing that they'd only taken one road trip "which turned into never road tripping again."

The host pressed for further details, and the Running Point actress recalled taking a road trip with her mom from Colorado, where they lived at the time, in a Volkswagen family-style bus they still own, with young Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson, plus their half brother Boston Russell.

"Did you get left?" Kelly mused, and Kate quipped back: "I don't remember that part, but it's possible," calling it a "very romantic idea for my mom at first," but taking care of three kids for days ended with her saying "I'm out" by the end of it all.

She described one specific incident, when they stopped for gas and the two boys bought play guns with little plastic bullets and handcuffs, and that's when it all went downhill for Goldie.

"Here we are, in the back of this car, handcuffs on each other, going crazy," Kate remembered. "My mom's yelling, 'Stop, stop, everybody stop,'" with Kelly mimicking her hitting at the kids with her back hand while keeping her eyes on the road.

"Put everything away," Goldie ordered, and there was a bit of a lull before the kids started up on their antics again and the Death Becomes Her star was "losing her mind" before once again trying to get her kids to stop.

The real trouble began when Boston was handcuffed and they lost the key, and he was crying out "mommy!" in tears, and a now frustrated Goldie came around and used her "mommy muscle" to tear the handcuffs off his wrist. An enthralled Kelly exclaimed: "This is a great movie!"

Goldie then grabbed all the toys and threw them out the window into the desert, to the studio audience's amusement, and Kate remembered the siblings mourning the loss of their one toy after only 30 minutes of play, after which they sat there quietly.

Kelly, a mom-of-two herself, could relate, saying she'd done something "very similar" on a road trip with her own kids, resulting in one of their Spider-Man toys being chucked out the window of their RV as well. "Watch this!"

She did turn to the audience to add: "I don't usually litter, I'm above littering, I think it's a horrible thing. But I had to prove a point and there was no trash can. And Spider-Man went a route that he wasn't expecting."