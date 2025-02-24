Kelly Clarkson looks insanely good in leather mini skirt as she steps out with brand new look

Kelly Clarkson began the new week with a brand new hairstyle - and it suited her perfectly!

The award-winning chat show host stepped out into The Kelly Clarkson Show studios on Monday rocking fashion-forward side bangs, which framed her face nicely.

The middle parting paired with her chopping mid-length haircut made the star look age-defying, complete with a natural makeup look.

Fashion wise, the American Idol winner looked fantastic dressed in a chunky blue sweater teamed with a leather mini skirt, sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots.

Kelly has been working with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger since moving to New York City in 2023, who has helped completely transform her wardrobe.

Talking about her new sense of style, Micaela previously told HELLO!: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly moved to NYC from LA, where she was previously hosting her show. She asked NBC if she could relocate after wanting a new start, and has never been happier.

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, and used the opportunity to thank the network.

On stage while accepting her award, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly is raising her two young children, River and Remi, in the Big Apple, and co-parents with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The doting mom has big plans for her children this year, and revealed during a Q&A on Instagram that she had a bucket list item that she wanted her family to tick off in 2025.

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything. But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer. I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week. Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."