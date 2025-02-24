Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson looks insanely good in leather mini skirt as she steps out with brand new look
Subscribe
Kelly Clarkson looks insanely good in leather mini skirt as she steps out with brand new look
Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

Kelly Clarkson looks insanely good in leather mini skirt as she steps out with brand new look

The Kelly Clarkson Show star always looks fabulous!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Clarkson began the new week with a brand new hairstyle - and it suited her perfectly! 

The award-winning chat show host stepped out into The Kelly Clarkson Show studios on Monday rocking fashion-forward side bangs, which framed her face nicely. 

The middle parting paired with her chopping mid-length haircut made the star look age-defying, complete with a natural makeup look. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kelly Clarkson's style transformation

Fashion wise, the American Idol winner looked fantastic dressed in a chunky blue sweater teamed with a leather mini skirt, sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots. 

Kelly has been working with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger since moving to New York City in 2023, who has helped completely transform her wardrobe. 

Kelly Clarkson showcased a stylish new side bang© NBC
Kelly Clarkson showcased a stylish new side bang

Talking about her new sense of style, Micaela previously told HELLO!: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more." 

Kelly moved to NYC from LA, where she was previously hosting her show. She asked NBC if she could relocate after wanting a new start, and has never been happier. 

A look at Kelly Clarkson's outfit on Monday's show © Instagram
A look at Kelly Clarkson's outfit on Monday's show

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, and used the opportunity to thank the network. 

On stage while accepting her award, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' 

Kelly Clarkson looked super stylish in a mini dress and sheer tights as she posed alongside Christina Ricci © Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G
Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product." 

Kelly is raising her two young children, River and Remi, in the Big Apple, and co-parents with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. 

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP069 -- Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Kelly Clarkson© Getty Images
The star has been experimenting with her style since moving to NYC

The doting mom has big plans for her children this year, and revealed during a Q&A on Instagram that she had a bucket list item that she wanted her family to tick off in 2025. 

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything. But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer. I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week. Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More