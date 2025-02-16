Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford thanks NHS for 'safe' arrival of baby daughter

Alex Beresford has welcomed a bouncing baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain star thanked the NHS for taking such good care of his wife, Imogen, and their "little angel" Camille.

Posting a carousel of family photos, Alex, 44, gave fans an update. "After what felt like forever she's finally here!" he began.

"Camille Beresford arrived safely earlier this week and already has us wrapped around her little finger, already knows what she wants, and we both scream when the human milk machine powers down for a rare break.

"Mrs B was AMAZING and is doing incredible, taking to motherhood like a duck to water and I'm enjoying my new role as Chief Nappy Officer and before you ask, yes I'm on the ones and twos, whilst Cruz has gained his protective big brother wings.

"I really want to shout out the incredible team of midwives and doctors at Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital, especially Faisa who brought our little angel into this world with such calm and care!" he continued.

"The NHS is quite simply amazing! Over the last 9 months, I saw staff from all over the world constantly going the extra mile. I can't thank you enough for keeping mum and baby safe xxxx #girldadgang #girldadenergy."

Among the comments, Alex received messages from several of his GMB colleagues, past and present. "So gorgeous, congratulations," penned Laura Tobin. "Big congratulations!!" replied Charlotte Hawkins. Meanwhile, Ben Shephard, who worked on GMB for a decade, wrote: "Gorgeous little girl!! Can't wait to meet her on your walks. Big love to the whole family."

A proud father, Camille is Alex's second child. Before meeting his wife, Imogen, the presenter welcomed a son, Cruz, with his ex-partner, Natalia Natkaniec. An incredibly close pair, when Cruz was just 12, he served as both a ring bearer and a mini best man at his father's wedding.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2022, Alex said: "That was a special moment between Cruz, Imogen and me. It was a real honour to be handed those rings by my son."

Alex married Imogen McKay in 2022

Alex and Imogen had tied the knot at the Son Marroig estate in Majorca. The ceremony took place on 19 September, the same day as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, in front of 100 loved ones.

Cruz wasn't the only one to have a special role in their big day – Alex's brother and cousin performed the role of ushers, and his best friends were his best men, while Imogen's bridesmaids were her sisters Georgia and Helena.