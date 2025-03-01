Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter Billie already has the most glamorous hobby

Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter, baby Billie, already has the most glamorous hobby, according to her mum, Rosie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rosie, 30, revealed that she takes Billie to Pilates, adorably coining it "Bil-ates" in a candid post on her Stories.

Rosie took her daughter to pilates

She wrote on Friday: "Otw to baby Pilates with the best @janewakeuk," captioning a photo of herself looking ever so glamorous in sunglasses while pushing Billie in her buggy.

Rosie added: "Bil-ates with @janewakeuk" alongside a photo of baby Billie in the studio.

Following her class, Rosie gushed: "This was so special! Billie got to meet Aunty Jane – the lady responsible for me being able to move post-birth."

Billie is already a mini It-Girl

Pilates teacher Jane shared the sweet photo on her own social media account, and grandmother Lorraine couldn't help but weigh in, writing: "They loved it! X."

The update came just as Rosie shared a slew of black-and-white photos of her "tiny" and "changing" daughter, which she posted to her Instagram account alongside a lengthy caption reflecting on how much her little girl has grown.

She penned: "Six months in [shooting star emoji]. These pics were taken when Billie was around six weeks old, and I remember thinking then how far away six months felt. She was so teeny!

"It’s hard to imagine now, and everyone says they grow up so fast, so you need to enjoy it, but I’m loving watching her grow up and change (something I then feel guilty about feeling because it goes against what everyone says!).

Rosie continued: "You don’t get a lot of feedback from them when they’re that small, but when they start to smile, giggle, and generally make ridiculous noises, it really is all worth it (this week’s development is impersonating a parakeet).

"So glad we have pics like this from @susheelschroeder to look back on. Thank you so much again for being so kind on the day and giving us such beautiful shots."

Friends and fans of Rosie couldn't wait to weigh in on the images. One penned: "Beautiful, Rosie! I love the little tootsie shots – that’s one for the wall! Very artistic. You're doing brilliantly; she’s a beauty x."

Meanwhile, a second added: "Beautiful photos. Enjoy every moment – they grow up so fast [red love heart emojis]."

It's safe to say that Lorraine couldn't be prouder of her daughter, resharing the post and adding: "So BEAUTIFUL and lovely words from @rosiekellysmith. So proud of her xxxxxx."