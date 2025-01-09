Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares relatable parenting confession as baby Billie makes major first

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is settling into life as a mum for the first time and, on Wednesday, revealed baby Billie achieved a major milestone — but all didn't go to plan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old shared that she took her baby girl swimming for the first time, and whilst little Billie is certainly a natural "water baby," it was Rosie who forgot her swimming gear!

She confessed: "First baby swimming class today, and it was magical! Definitely have a water baby on our hands — need to remember to pack my stuff next time, not just hers (a towel would have been helpful)."

The words were penned alongside a photo of Rosie's local leisure centre. Following Billie's first swim, Rosie revealed that she was so shattered the first-time mum was able to treat herself to a nail appointment — an absolute miracle!

"Took advantage of her being completely shattered after and got my nails done with her [nails emoji]. Never thought this would have been possible a few weeks ago."

Rosie welcomed her little girl with her fiancé Steve White back in August last year and has not stopped gushing about her beautiful baby girl since.

Rosie was even able to get her nails done after their swimming session

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Rosie shared a touching video documenting her journey into motherhood, from the moment she found out she was going to be a mum to baby Billie being welcomed into the world.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "First year of your life was the best of ours, 2024 belonged to Billie goat."

The clip was set to Home by Good Neighbours and brought a tear to grandmother Lorraine's eye. She wrote: "I’m crying happy tears, so proud of Rosie and her Steve, and baby Billie is everything!!!"

Others were quick to comment on the special family video. "Beautiful, Rosie. So very heartfelt," one wrote. A second added: "So happy for you all. Happy New Year." Meanwhile, a third commented: "Aww, this is beautiful!"

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in October, Rosie gushed about what an incredible support her mother has been. "She keeps thinking she's an interference, but I don't know what I would do without her."

© Instagram Rosie welcomed Billie in August 2023

When choosing Billie's full name, Rosie and Steve included a touching tribute to the ITV host, with Billie's full name being Billie Kelly Smith-White.

Both parents liked the name Billie, Kelly is a tribute to Rosie's mum Lorraine, while Billie's surname is a combination of both Steve and Rosie's surnames.

Rosie explained: "We wanted to do Smith-White because I'm the last Smith — my dad's siblings didn't have any children, and neither did my mum's."