Rosie Kelly's baby daughter Billie steals the show in precious at-home video

Rosie Kelly is continuing to melt hearts with precious family updates featuring her baby daughter, Billie.

This weekend was no exception, with the Celebrity Gogglebox star sharing a new clip of her little one looking beyond adorable in a navy baby grow emblazoned with the word 'Scotland'.

© Instagram The couple share one child together

Rosie, who is proud of her Scottish roots, dressed up her little one in time for England's showdown against Scotland in the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lorraine Kelly's daughter uploaded a video of Billie laying on her back as she and her fiancé, Steve, soaked up the sporting action.

© Instagram Baby Billie looked adorable in her personalised baby grow

In her caption, she simply included a trio of Scottish flags.

The pair live together in a stunning north London property which they've been lovingly restoring since 2022.

Rosie, 30, has shared several renovation updates on her Instagram page, including details of their bathroom overhaul, the creation of their pastel pink utility room and baby Billie's new nursery room which is chock-full of sweet mementos and personal touches.

Rosie and Steve's love story

Rosie's husband-to-be Steve White, popped the question while they were away enjoying a relaxing holiday in Spain last summer.

© Instagram Steve popped the question with a dazzling ring

At the time, the mother-of-one said of their engagement: "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you'll know when it's about to happen, but I had absolutely no idea. I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94."

The pair went on to welcome their first child together in August. Billie Kelly Smith-White was born on 29 August at University College Hospital in London at 7:15pm, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Reflecting on her new life as a mother, Rosie exclusively told HELLO!: "I love being a mother. I knew it would be no sleep and would be hard, but when I look at her, I'm not bothered. She is just so cute."

© Instagram Rosie and Steve have shared a glimpse inside their wedding plans

Rosie and Steve are planning to tie the knot in due course, most likely when their daughter is old enough to take on the role of flower girl. In a nod to Rosie's Scottish heritage, the pair also revealed that they "could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."

TV presenter Lorraine also got married in Scotland, in an intimate ceremony at Mains Castle, Dundee. Her husband of over thirty years, cameraman Steve Smith, wore a traditional kilt for the special occasion.