Rosie Kelly reveals major milestone for baby daughter Billie

Rosie Kelly is celebrating a major milestone with her daughter, Billie. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 30-year-old revealed that she'd whisked her baby girl to Scotland to meet relatives.

Joined by her mother, Lorraine Kelly, father, Steve Smith, and fiancé, Steve White, Rosie noted that they'd checked into the Cromlix Hotel in Stirlingshire, owned by tennis star Andy Murray, and his wife, Kim.

Sharing a selection of sweet snaps from their visit, Rosie penned: "The dreamiest weekend for Billie's first trip to Scotland. So nervous about travelling with her but she was an absolute angel and even slept through the night for the first time so we're thinking we might have to move into @cromlixhotel.

"We've kept saying everything is temporary when things have been rough so very aware this may have been a one-off and the same saying goes for when things go right!" she continued. "All topped off with meeting Auntie Naomi, Auntie Amber, Uncle Matt, and her and her dad's first @dundeeunitedfc game - and a win."

In the comments, Rosie's mum, Lorraine, 64, was among the first to reply, writing: "Gorgeous pics! Amazing weekend - we are moving into the @cromlixhotel we've decided!!! For the shortbread alone."

As fans of the TV presenter know, Lorraine hails from Glasgow and has made a point of celebrating and sharing her family's Scottish heritage. Now a mother herself, Rosie is clearly following in her footsteps and passing on her love of Scotland to Billie.

It's been a big week for Rosie, as she recently marked 10 weeks with her daughter. Paying tribute to her two-and-a-half-month-old on Instagram, she posted a snap of Billie, who she called her "little love".

Following her baby's arrival in August, Rosie has kept fans updated on her parenting journey. Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview in October, the mum-of-one noted that she felt closer to her fiancé, Steve after welcoming their first child.

© Instagram Rosie welcomed Billie in August

"I definitely love Steve more now. He's so good with Billie, and he's so good with our dog Ruby," Rosie said.

"I remember the first time I saw him looking at her in her little cot when we were in the hospital, just having a little moment. And I thought: 'Oh, we're going to have to have at least ten of these!'"

Rosie and Steve got engaged in June

Lorraine and Steve announced their engagement in June, and they're hoping to tie the knot in two years. "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026," Rosie hinted.

In a touching nod to her mother and Rosie's Scottish heritage, the new mum said: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."