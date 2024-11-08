Lorraine Kelly's 'angel' granddaughter Billie looks so adorable in special photo after major first

Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter Billie looked so adorable on Thursday when her daughter Rosie shared a gorgeous family photo featuring her bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old shared the lovely image, featuring herself cradling her baby daughter in her arms while fiancé Steve stood behind. Little Billie looked adorable on her mum's chest, snuggled in a white long-sleeved baby grow.

Captioning the post, Rosie wrote: "10 weeks with our little love [red love heart emoji]."

Whilst the post marked ten weeks since Billie came into the world, the photo also came as the newborn experienced flying for the first time.

The family of three headed to Scotland, and according to Rosie, her baby girl was "a complete angel on the flight".

The special moment came as Billie experienced her first flight

"Billie was a complete angel on the flight and slept the whole time – felt like such VIPs getting on the plane first."

Last month, Rosie opened up about the precious moment she welcomed her daughter exclusively with HELLO!. During the chat, Rosie explained that after discovering she was suffering from placenta previa, she had a caesarean.

Talking about experiencing post-partum anxiety, Rosie explained: "I didn't know it was a thing. I would start thinking that someone was going to come and kidnap Steve and the baby or harm them."

Rosie gushed about her 'angel' daughter

"My midwife really helped me understand what was going on and not to think I was being silly. She would say: 'This is normal, it's going to be okay.' Just having that support was so helpful."

Rosie also revealed the special meaning behind her daughter's name. Billie's full name is Billie Kelly Smith-White, which includes a touching tribute to both her mum and dad.

Talking about the decision, Rosie explained: "We wanted to do Smith-White because I'm the last Smith – my dad's siblings didn't have any children and neither did my mum's."