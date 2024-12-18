Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin shares rare glimpse of what baby Jack is really like at home

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's new bundle of joy is so very loved.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, earlier this year, and though they have kept him out of the public eye, some family members can't help but gush over how adorable he is.

Most recently it has been the Rhode founder's dad Stephen Baldwin, who while promoting his latest project, appearing on the newest season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, has given some insight into how his new grandson is doing.

While speaking with People, asked how grandfather life is treating him, Stephen shared it has been "the best."

"He's just a little muffin," he gushed, and further shared: "He's eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."

Stephen, whose brother is Alec Baldwin, shares Hailey as well as her older sister Alaia Baldwin, 31, with his wife Kennya Deodato Baldwin, who he married in 1990, and the couple are also grandparents to Alaia's daughter Iris Elle Aranow, four, who she shares with husband Andrew Aronow.

Ahead of giving birth to little Jack, Hailey opened up about her pregnancy, her own childhood, and what her relationship with her family is currently like.

Speaking with W Magazine, she admitted: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," noting: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

Still, she has fond memories of her relatively "normal childhood." She was born in Tucson, Arizona, and was later raised in Nyack, a village by the Hudson in upstate New York, before moving to New York City when she was 17 to pursue her modeling career.

"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," Hailey acknowledged, before adding: "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

Further reflecting on her pregnancy, Hailey also said: "You see so many stories — traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences — and I know that that's very real," though emphasized: "I don't want to scare myself."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she further shared, noting how she didn't have too large of a bump until about half way through.