Hailey Bieber shares cryptic response to Justin Bieber Valentine's tribute

Despite reports that Hailey and Justin Bieber were headed for Splitsville, the "Baby" singer has delighted fans with a carousel of sweet pictures indicating that there is still hope for the lovebirds.

Yet Hailey's cryptic response has raised eyebrows, leaving fans guessing at the duo's fate.

Justin's Friday post featured a slew of photo booth snaps of the new parents pulling silly faces and looking as loved-up as ever.

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS," he captioned the tribute, which has now garnered almost three million likes.

In response, his wife took to her Instagram stories to re-share a cartoon video of a cat racing across the floor while clenching its fist out of frustration; the caption read, "When you're mad at him, and he says 'come here, baby.'"

She added two heart emojis to the post, indicating that while she may have been mad at her husband, they were still going strong.

© Instagram Justin posted a sweet Valentine's tribute to his wife

She also reposted the Valentine's Day tribute from Justin, silently hitting back at the rumors that they had separated.

The couple have been married since 2019, five years after they had met at church and entered into an on-and-off-again relationship.

Initially, Justin hesitated to commit to Hailey out of fear that he would hurt her further. "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged," he told GQ in 2016.

© Instagram Hailey spoke about being "mad" in her cryptic message

They had an explosive break up in 2016 that led to two years of separation, Hailey told Vogue in 2019. "Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through," she said.

"'Fizzled' would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication," she explained. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."

Their courthouse wedding in 2019 broke the internet, as did their pregnancy announcement in May 2024.

© Instagram The couple welcomed a son in August 2024

They welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, and have since kept him largely out of the spotlight aside from the occasional flash of his foot or hand.

Hailey explained her reasoning behind keeping Jack's life private to The Sunday Times. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends," she said. "I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

"We can only do the best we can to raise them, as long as they feel loved and safe," she added.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin have been dogged with split rumors

Recently, Justin has sparked concern for his under-the-weather appearance while out and about in New York. He also unfollowed Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, on Instagram recently, then his own wife, until he claimed he had been hacked.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote via Instagram. "[Expletive] getting suss out here."

In the same month, he also unfollowed his former manager, Scooter Braun, as well as his mentor, Usher and his friend, Ryan Good, who was the best man at his wedding.