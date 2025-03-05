Barron Trump skipped his father's big speech to Congress for relatable reason

While the Trump family gathered in Washington D.C. for Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, one notable member was missing—his youngest son, Barron Trump. However, the 18-year-old had a perfectly good excuse.

The youngest of the Trump children is currently a freshman at New York University, where he is studying business.

With classes in full swing, Barron remained in New York, where he lives at Trump Tower, focusing on his studies.

Recommended video You may also like Barron Trump's accent blows fans away in video you can't miss

Meanwhile, his older siblings were seated alongside his mother, Melania Trump, as they watched the former president’s highly anticipated remarks.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, Eric and Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump with her husband Michael Boulos were all present, showing their continued support for their father.

© Getty Images Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump, Jr., Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump attend U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress

Though Barron is taking steps toward an independent future, life as the son of a former and potentially future president is anything but ordinary. With a 24/7 Secret Service detail, the college freshman’s university experience is unlike that of his classmates.

Melania, known for her protective nature when it comes to her son, has spoken candidly about the challenges he faces.

© Getty Images Barron stood head and shoulders above his mom

"I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student," she said in December. "His experience at college—it’s very different than any other kid."

Despite keeping Barron largely out of the public eye, Melania has proudly shared glimpses of his growing involvement in political discussions. She revealed that her son played an active role in advising Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, helping to bridge the gap between his father and younger voters.

© JIM WATSON Melania and Donald with Barron

"He’s a grown young man. I’m very proud of him—about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father," she told Fox News in January. "He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation."

While Barron has shown interest in political strategy, Melania has ensured that he maintains his space, even opting to keep him away from some major campaign events, including the Republican National Convention last summer.

Still, the former first lady confirmed that Barron will make occasional trips to Washington D.C. to visit his parents. "He will come and visit, yes," she told Fox News earlier this year.

© Getty Images Barron in 2017

"I feel that children, when they reach 18, 19 years old, we teach them, we guide them. And then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be."

While Barron was absent, the rest of the Trump children put on a united front. Donald Trump Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and their respective partners have remained close and supportive of their father throughout his political career, though their personal lives have evolved significantly since his first term.

Tiffany and Michael are preparing to welcome their first child, adding another grandchild to the ever-expanding Trump family. Lara, Eric’s wife, has carved out her own media presence with a new show on Fox News, while Eric continues to oversee the family business empire.

Ivanka and Jared, who now reside in Miami with their three school-aged children, have deliberately stepped back from politics, focusing on their family. However, they continue to maintain a close relationship with Donald Trump, speaking to him regularly and serving as an emotional support system.

"I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things and like watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself, and just relax," Ivanka shared on The Skinny Confidential podcast in January.