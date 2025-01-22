Barron Trump's 6ft 'hulking' frame gets him touted for alternative career

Just days after Donald Trump was sworn in as the new POTUS, his son, Barron has been urged to redirect his career.

The college student made headlines at his father's inauguration, standing head and shoulders above other guests at the historic event.

At 6ft 7, the towering teen caught the eye of comedian and longtime New York Knicks fan, Michael Rapaport, who all but demanded Barron be signed to the NBA team.

In a video posted on X, the actor delivered an animated spiel and urged the team's boss to bring Barron on board.

"I was thinking while Big Body was up there, standing in the back, hulking, the Knicks should sign him to a 10-day [contract], see what he's got," Michael said as he referred to Barron's appearance at the inauguration.

© Getty Images Barron stood head and shoulders above his mom

He added: "Mitch Robinson ain't coming back anytime soon, you never know. You need another big man in the post. He looks like he's got a soft touch.'

Many of Michael's fans agreed with the star and added: "He's going to be an amazing young man for sure," and said they want to see him on the court asap.

However, it is unlikely Barron — who is studying at NYU Stern School of Business — will carve out a career as a baller.

© Getty Images Michael Rapaport is a longtime Knicks fan and wants Barron on board

Donald previously addressed his son's sporting prowess during an interview on Impaulsive podcast when he confessed: "I couldn't get him to play basketball, he plays soccer," but added: "He's a good athlete too."

Donald credited Barron's height to eating his grandmother — Melania's late mother — Amalia Knavs' food.

© Getty Images Barron Trump is significantly taller than his dad

“That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food," he quipped. "I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, 'I like soccer, Dad,' actually. I thought, at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything.'"

He helped Barron decide which college to attend with the president revealing to the Daily Mail that Barron was "accepted to a lot of colleges," but ultimately went with Stern, which he called "a very high quality place."

© Getty Images Barron is attending NYU

Barron is significantly taller than his 6ft 2 dad and 5ft 11 mother, Melania, and it has been reported by some outlets that he now stands at an impressive 6ft 9 — the same as LeBron James.

The youngest of Donald's children got a shout out from his dad at the inauguration.

© Chip Somodevilla Barron was involved in his dad's political campaign to become president

"I have a very tall son named Barron, has anyone ever heard of him?" he asked the crowd at the Capital One Arena before Barron stood for his ovation.

Donald then applauded him for his knowledge of young people and podcasts.

"He knew the youth vote," he quipped. "You know we won the youth vote by 36 points. [sic]. He was saying, 'Dad, you gotta go out and do this one or that one.' We did a lot of 'em. He respects them all very well, and he said, 'Dad, you gotta go do Joe Rogan, do all these guys,' and we did."