Melania Trump reveals son Barron's living situation after dad Donald Trump enters the White House
Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress© Getty Images

The former POTUS will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
President-elect Donald Trump is one week away from making his return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.

His second term in the Oval Office begins with his inauguration on January 20, succeeding President Joe Biden, and joining him will be his wife and former First Lady Melania Trump.

The 54-year-old sat down with Fox News just one week before her husband's inauguration to discuss how she plans to support him during his second term, and the effect it'll have on their son Barron's living situation.

The 18-year-old enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business last fall, away from his parents' primary home at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I know where I'm going," Melania said of the family's return to the White House. "I know the rooms where we've been living. I know the process."

 "The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information. The information was upheld for us from [the] previous administration. But this time I have everything." 

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States© Getty Images
Melania and Barron will be moving back to the White House four years after they first left

Of Barron's tenure at their new home, she explained: "I think he will come and visit," even adding that he'd be welcome to bring friends, "whatever he would like to do."

"I feel like, as children, we have them till they're 18, 19 years old," she continued. "We teach them, we guide them. And then, we give them the wings to fly. I've always respected Barron's "yes" and "no," what he would like to do, what he would like to do, where he would like to be."

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures, next to former US First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty Images
President-elect Trump's inauguration is set for January 20

When asked where she herself will be spending most of her time, Melania detailed her plan to spend her days at the White House, but fly back and forth between Palm Beach, New York and Washington D.C. if need be.

"I will be in the White House. When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach," she said. "My first priority is to be a mom, to be a First Lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country."

Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy© GIORGIO VIERA
Barron is currently a student at New York University

The former First Lady also expanded upon her belief that she didn't feel like she received the country's full acceptance when she was first in the White House from January 2017 to January 2021.

"I feel I was always me the first time as well," she explained. "I just feel that people didn't accept me. Maybe they didn't understand me the way maybe they do now, and I didn't have much support."

Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida© Alamy
"Maybe some people, they see me as just the wife of the president, but I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own 'yes and no.' I don't always agree with [what] my husband is saying or doing, and that's okay. I give him my advice. And sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn't. And that's okay."

