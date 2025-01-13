Melania Trump reveals son Barron's living situation after dad Donald Trump enters the White House

President-elect Donald Trump is one week away from making his return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.

His second term in the Oval Office begins with his inauguration on January 20, succeeding President Joe Biden, and joining him will be his wife and former First Lady Melania Trump.

The 54-year-old sat down with Fox News just one week before her husband's inauguration to discuss how she plans to support him during his second term, and the effect it'll have on their son Barron's living situation.

The 18-year-old enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business last fall, away from his parents' primary home at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I know where I'm going," Melania said of the family's return to the White House. "I know the rooms where we've been living. I know the process."

"The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information. The information was upheld for us from [the] previous administration. But this time I have everything."

Of Barron's tenure at their new home, she explained: "I think he will come and visit," even adding that he'd be welcome to bring friends, "whatever he would like to do."

"I feel like, as children, we have them till they're 18, 19 years old," she continued. "We teach them, we guide them. And then, we give them the wings to fly. I've always respected Barron's "yes" and "no," what he would like to do, what he would like to do, where he would like to be."

When asked where she herself will be spending most of her time, Melania detailed her plan to spend her days at the White House, but fly back and forth between Palm Beach, New York and Washington D.C. if need be.

"I will be in the White House. When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach," she said. "My first priority is to be a mom, to be a First Lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country."

The former First Lady also expanded upon her belief that she didn't feel like she received the country's full acceptance when she was first in the White House from January 2017 to January 2021.

"I feel I was always me the first time as well," she explained. "I just feel that people didn't accept me. Maybe they didn't understand me the way maybe they do now, and I didn't have much support."

"Maybe some people, they see me as just the wife of the president, but I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own 'yes and no.' I don't always agree with [what] my husband is saying or doing, and that's okay. I give him my advice. And sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn't. And that's okay."