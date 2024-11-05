Meet Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump — who Melania is very protective over

It's election day, which means all eyes are on the presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. While the former president may return to the Oval Office, his son Barron is making his way into the world as he starts University.

The son is back in New York, where he's attending New York University's Stern School of Business, but according to his mother Melania, who he's very close with, he's not exactly left the nest.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donald Trump shot in the ear at political rally

"I could not say I’m an empty nester," Melania told Fox News, "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that."

As Donald's youngest son, Barron has lived a life of luxury, growing up in the family's lavish penthouse and attending private school in Manhattan. His life was turned upside down in some ways when he moved into the White House, aged 10.

© Getty Images Barron Trump was born in 2006 - pictured with dad Donald Trump

Here's all you need to know about Donald Trump's youngest son.

He's bilingual

© Chip Somodevilla

Born in March 2006, Barron was raised speaking both English and Slovenian, giving him a connection to his mother Melania's home country. Growing up, he would call his grandmother and speak to her exclusively in Slovenian, although in public he primarily speaks English.

His expensive schooling experience

© GIORGIO VIERA

After being raised attending prestigious private schools in Manhattan's Upper West Side, Barron moved to St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland, for which the fees are an eye-popping $52,535 as of 2024-2025.

He finished his schooling earlier this year, graduating from the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach in June. Melania and Donald forked out an extortionate $41,500, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, textbooks, learning support services, and college counseling services.

Growing up in the White House

© Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump in the White House with their son Barron

Barron moved into the White House in January 2017, although he was no doubt hesitant about the move. His father said: "He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends. But I tell him if this happens, Daddy will help people, and can help children like him, and that makes him happy. He's a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it."

Following in his father's footsteps

Barron attended his first campaign rally in July 2024, where the Front Row Joes and fellow Trump supporters gave him a rapturous applause.

His father said of his son: "You're pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric. So Barron, it’s good to have you. [He's] had such a nice, easy life. Now, it’s a little bit changed."

Meanwhile, Melania calls him "Little Donald."

"He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes, I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald," she told Parenting.com.

Staying out of the spotlight

© Alamy

Barron declined to be the RNC delegate on behalf of his father at the Republican National Convention.

"While Barron is honoured to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," a spokeswoman for Melania's office said in a statement, first reported by the Daily Mail.

His love life

© Getty Images

Barron may be 18 and just heading off to college, but his father doesn't think he's "there yet" when it comes to his love life.

"He's very smart," Donald said. "He's a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy."

"You see that [but] I'm not sure he's – I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet. I don't think so," he continued. "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people."