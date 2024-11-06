Meet Melania Trump's parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs and ultra-private sister Ines

It has been a huge year so far for Melania Trump. She witnessed her husband Donald Trump go on criminal trial, then campaign to become president, then face a number of assassination attempts, before winning the race to the Oval Office.

On top of this, she's witnessed her son Barron graduate from high school and head off to New York University's Stern School of Business, published her own bombshell memoir, and faced her own realization that she'll be heading back to the White House too.

But no doubt, what may have been the saddest moment for the former model this year, was the death of her mother Amalija Knavs in January. Her father, Viktor, is still alive.

Former US First Lady Melania Trump (C), with her husband former US President Donald Trump (rear), leaves the funeral service for her mother, Amalija Knavs, at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 18, 2024.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Melania wrote in a statement on X.

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

When Melania first moved to the White House, her parents also lived there part time, reportedly residing in a suite once occupied by former President Barack Obama's mother. They received green cards as U.S. citizens in 2018, sponsored by their daughter.

Here's all you need to know about Melania's family.

Amalija Knavs

Amalija Knavs, mother of First Lady Melania Trump, disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, June 29, 2018

Born on July 9, 1945, in Judendorf-Straßengel, Austria, Amalija grew up working on her family's onion farm, before working at a state-owned children's clothing factory where she created and monitored textile patterns. She was raised between Austria and Slovenia.

She reportedly met her husband Viktor in Slovenia, then a part of former Yugoslavia, in 1966. They had two daughters, Ines, born in 1968, and Melania, who was born in 1970.

She retired as a pattern maker in 1997, according to The New Yorker. But Melania credits her mom for instilling a love of fashion in her.

Barron Trump, second from left, is held by grandmother Amalija Knavs who stands next to husband Viktor Knavs

Amalija was close to her grandson Barron, who frequently called his grandmother to converse in Slovenian.This led to the teenager becoming bilingual, speaking both his mother's native tongue and English.

When she passed away in 2024, Melania said at her funeral: "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable."

Viktor and Amalija met in Slovenia (when it was still a part of then-Yugoslavia) in 1966, according to GQ. The couple eventually moved into an apartment in the small, hilly town of Sevnica, Slovenia.

Viktor Knavs

Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs, parents of first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn as they return from Bedminster, N.J. at the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Melania's father was reportedly born 24 March 1944 in Radece, Slovenia, then a part of former Yugoslavia. When he married Amalija, he was a member of the Sevnica Communist Party, working as a chauffeur — first for the mayor of a neighboring town and then for the head of the government-owned textile factory.

Following his stint as a chauffeur, Viktor became a traveling car salesman for a state-owned car company, per GQ. He opened his own bicycle and car parts shop in Ljubljana

Group portrait of, from left, Eric Trump, his step grandparents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, and his father, real estate developer Donald Trump, as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, October 24, 2006

The first lady revealed that her father is similar to her husband, as they're both "hardworking." She called them "both very smart and very capable" despite their different upbringings, although they are part of the same generation, being born within two years of each other.

As well as being father to Melania and Ines, Viktor has a son, Denis Cigelnjak, from a previous relationship who he has never acknowledged.

Ines Knauss

(L to R) Ines Knauss, Melania Trump, and Audrey Gruss attend the Valentino Fashion Luncheon benefitting Boy's Club of New York at Mar-a-Lago February 4, 2005 in Palm Beach Florida.

The future first lady has remained close to her older sister Ines throughout her life, as she lived just a few blocks away from the family in a $2 million apartment in the Trump Park Avenue property. She was Melania's maid of honor, moving to New York so they could be close together.

Ines is incredibly private, although she reportedly had aspirations to be a fashion designer in the 90s that she struggled to see through.