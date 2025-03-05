Amy Robach celebrates incredible baby news amid lush getaway with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach couldn't be happier to announce the sweetest baby news to the world on Tuesday night amid her luxurious getaway with T.J. Holmes.

The reporter took to Instagram to share the happy announcement that her best friend, Morgan Mitchell, had welcomed a baby girl named Simone.

"My heart is full — this picture represents a miracle!!! Welcome to the world baby Simone, you are a blessing beyond belief," Amy wrote, alongside several pictures of the new addition.

By her side was the new mother, beaming as Amy held her baby; also there to support her was Amy's other close friend, Nikki Espina.

Amy and Morgan have been joined at the hip for several years, with the 52-year-old sharing a lengthy post in support of her friend following a cancer diagnosis.

© Instagram Amy's baby joy!

"Meet one of my best friends...Morgan Mitchell. She is a bad ass. A three-time marathoner, with a high-powered media sales job, and she is living with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer," Amy shared alongside a slew of snaps of the pair throughout their friendship.

"MBC isn't something we talk about much in the media — right now there are treatments available but it's ultimately terminal — and so many women's stories, like Morgan's, are never told because people shy away from things that are sad or scary."

© Instagram Fans were delighted with Amy's news

She continued passionately: "But we HAVE to talk about this disease! 30 percent of all early-stage breast cancer patients will go on to develop metastatic breast cancer. There is no cure. Let's change that!!! Hear Morgan's inspirational journey as a 6-year and counting survivor on our podcast."

Amy's baby joy comes amid her lush vacation with her partner, T.J., who was also her former co-host on GMA3.

© Instagram Amy Robach poses in a bikini for a photo at Rock House, Turks & Caicos

The couple looked cozy in Turks and Caicos, where they lounged by the pool and soaked in the sights of the beautiful island.

"Little working while vacationing trip — where we actually got to have morning runs after our Morning Run Podcasts," she said in the caption, alongside pictures of the pair smiling for the camera and dressing to the nines for a date night.

Amy looked happier than ever in her bikini snap, glowing while relaxing with her partner of several years.

Their romantic beginnings were mired in controversy after they fell in love while still married to their spouses.

© Instagram Amy and TJ enjoy a luxe vacay

Amy and her husband, Andrew Shue, split in August 2022, while T.J. and his wife, Marilee Fiebig divorced in the same year.

The co-hosts were let go of their positions in 2022 after the news broke of their relationship, yet their love has remained strong in the years since and the couple launched their podcast, Amy & T.J., in December of that year.

Amy shared that their decision to start the podcast stemmed from misinformation surrounding their love story.

"We stayed silent for a year, and, unfortunately, what happened with that is other people spoke for us," she said on the Whine Down podcast.

She added that they had "a reputation to defend, without a doubt."