Amy Robach stuns in tiny black bikini in pool photo from sunny vacation with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking some down time over the weekend with a quick getaway to the Turks & Caicos.

Amy, 52, and T.J., 47, jetted off to the island nation for a sun-soaked vacation, and the former is sharing some lush updates from the trip.

Amy took to her Instagram page with some snaps from Turks & Caicos while staying at Rock House, a 5-star oceanfront all-inclusive resort.

"Little working while vacationing trip — where we actually got to have morning runs after our Morning Run Podcasts," she said, alluding to their podcast Morning Run.

She opened with a stunning snap of herself in a black strapless bikini while posing beside a pool and the lush waters spreading out behind her. She also included some selfies with T.J. and a swimsuit snap of them both on an island reef, plus grabbing some drinks at their resort.

Fans left comments like: "You just keep going back there. It's our favorite spot too!" and: "Y'all are literally the cutest. Have the BEST vacay you two!" as well as: "Beautiful couple. Enjoy your time together, we love your podcast. Listen every day when I'm running."

Amy shared some snaps from her latest trip to Turks & Caicos

Prior to their trip, Amy took to social media to pay tribute to a former co-worker — NBC's own Lester Holt, who announced he would be stepping down as the lead anchor of NBC Nightly News after a decade at the helm.

Amy worked with NBC from 2003 until 2012, before moving over to ABC News in May 2012, where she remained until January 2023, when she and T.J. were let go after their relationship went public in late 2022.

She was joined by her boyfriend and podcast co-host T.J. Holmes

"Congratulations to @lesterholtnbc for an impressive career and run on @nbcnightlynews!!" she penned on social media alongside a photo of them together on the NBC desk.

"You were my first network co-anchor all of those years ago on Weekend Today. You were always kind and patient – I sometimes felt like your kid sister, a little in awe, watching you navigate the biggest stories in the world with humility and hard work!"

"You were always kind and patient – I sometimes felt like your kid sister."

She concluded with: "Way to go Lester – much love to you and Carol on your next chapter in life!"

In a memo to NBC, Lester said: "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

Lester will be promoted full time to the host of Dateline NBC

"But before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about." He will exit Nightly News this summer.