Amy Robach shares photos of T.J. Holmes bonding with daughters during extra special family reunion

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have an extra special family reunion on their hands.

It has been a bittersweet time for the former Good Morning America anchor, who became an empty-nester earlier this year when her youngest daughter Annalise began her first year of college — all the way in Spain.

In addition to the college freshman, the podcast host is also a mom to daughter Ava, 21, who is a student at New York University; she shares both with her first husband Tim McIntosh, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2009, before marrying ex-husband Andrew Shue the following year.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Amy took to Instagram this week and revealed that she, her daughter Ava, and T.J. all flew to Sevilla to meet up with Annalise, who is enrolled at Boulder University in Colorado, but is doing her first semester studying abroad in Spain.

The doting mom first shared a glowing selfie of the three women smiling ear-to-ear, followed by a stunning view of Sevilla.

She next shared another sweet selfie, one featuring T.J., plus more photos of what they got up to in Sevilla, from sight-seeing to dancing.

"Reunited in Sevilla," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

MORE: Amy Robach shares update on T.J. Holmes following medical emergency

© Instagram Annalise moved to Spain in August

MORE: T.J. Holmes faces backlash from family over decision with Amy Robach

"Have the best time!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You all look great!" and: "Not a bad place to reunite with your beauties," as well as: "I love this! You all look so happy! Good for you and T.J."

© Instagram Her sister is a senior at NYU

Both Amy and Annalise previously opened up about her departure when she was a guest on her mom and T.J.'s podcast back in August. "This is a very difficult time of transition, I think I have been scared about it for the last year," Amy confessed at the time, and noting: "Especially with the trajectory of my life, the one thing that's stayed the same, the one thing that's never wavered, is my relationship with my children."

MORE: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach break silence on medical emergency and how he 'fell apart'

© Instagram She'll be moving to Boulder, Colorado following her time abroad

Weighing in, Annalise shared: "I'm excited, I don't know, I'm sad for you, but I think you'll have a good time," and to that Amy noted: "I don't want to put the guilt of that on you, because I was telling you my mom was a wreck when I went to school."

MORE: T.J. Holmes left needing medical attention after long-awaited trip with Amy Robach takes a turn — see

© Instagram The Robach family on Annalise's graduation day

Further speaking about what she's most excited for, she said she expects Spain to "definitely be a culture shock," but she is looking forward to the "new experiences, new friends."

"I love all my friends, don't get me wrong, but I think just like new characters in my life, and especially in Boulder, hiking, skiing, all the outdoor activities. Living in New York, you don't really do that as much, so that will be exciting."