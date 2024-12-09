Amy Robach joined by lookalike mom in new family photo following honest chat with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach was surrounded by her family over the weekend, and it looks like a great time was had by all!

The former GMA star took to Instagram to share several photos from the gathering, which featured her lookalike mom Joan and father, Mike, as well as her oldest daughter Ava.

Amy looked happy and relaxed in the group photos, and wrote alongside them: "Family time this weekend."

Missing from the photos was Amy's youngest daughter Annalise, who is currently living abroad in Seville, Spain, while at college, and T.J. Holmes.

Amy and T.J. recently opened up about their podcast anniversary on December 5, which they launched exactly a year after getting fired from ABC in 2022 after photos of them looking intimate were published online before their relationship was public knowledge.

Discussing the difficult time in their latest episode, Amy and T.J. both got honest, admitting they had mixed feelings about returning to the spotlight with their podcast.

"I think back to last December fifth, and there were tears, there were fears," Amy recalled.

"I was scared and excited all at once," to which T.J. added that he felt "frustrated" at the time. "I was pissed, I was nervous," he continued.

"That became fear later. But it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, in our success, in our joy, in our happiness."

Amy and T.J.'s relationship has gone from strength to strength, but it wasn't easy at the beginning.

Back in June, Amy's parents sat down with the couple on their podcast to talk about the day the news broke out about their relationship.

At the time, they were on their way to New York to visit Amy, and when they got off the plane, they saw a message from their daughter with a link to an article.

Joan said: "I read it aloud and neither one of us said anything. Just like, 'I got nothing.' And then, we got on a plane, said nothing. Got back, checked in at the hotel, said nothing."

She continued: "Because I think both of us were thinking, and we're also pretty strong Catholics, so we were also praying, about how do we handle this right so that we don't hurt Amy's feelings. That was our number one goal. And so we took time before we even approached you."

While Amy's parents declined going for dinner with their daughter that night, causing the star to assume the worst, she later learnt they just needed to get their heads around the situation first.

Them being in the city while Amy was going through the difficult situation - which resulted in her getting lawyers involved - proved to be a big blessing for her, and today, both her mom and dad couldn't be happier for their daughter.

"You're so much more settled," Joan told Amy during the podcast. "You're also so much more happy. I mean, you're just happy. I haven't seen you happy in quite a while. You're in love. I can see it."

Amy and T.J. have recently sparked engagement rumors too, with T.J. being spotted wearing a brass band on his ring finger while on the red carpet at the Capital FM Jingle Ball in LA on Friday, alongside his daughter, Sabine.