Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'nervous' ahead of major family first

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been in a relationship since late 2022 – but there are still many milestones they have yet to experience.

The shock of the couple's romance – they were both married when their friendship turned to more – has long since worn off and they have enjoyed bonding their two families.

Amy is a mom to daughters Ava, almost 22, and Annalise, 18, who she shares with her first ex-husband Tim McIntosh. T.J. is a dad to daughter Sabine, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, and daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

Last Friday, the couple took a big step in the relationship and marked a major family first by making their red carpet debut with their respective daughters Annalise and Sabine at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City.

Speaking on their podcast Amy & T.J. on Wednesday, the couple admitted walking the carpet with their children was "no small thing" and required plenty of discussion.

"We had to have a discussion with our kid before we walked out on a red carpet," 47-year-old T.J. said, adding: "There was no small thing, and a discussion had to be had ahead of time."

While he admitted that "they didn't have to do it at all" if they didn't want to, he said Sabine and Annalise "just kept pushing".

"I was still a little nervous about it," he confessed, "but Sabine gave me the thumbs up on the okay."

Amy acknowledged that "it was the first time" the pair brought both of their daughters with them onto a red carpet.

She explained: "Obviously, it's only been a year since the two of us were on the red carpet, so for us to go on the red carpet with one of our daughters – a piece altogether, the four of us standing there, that was a decision.

"We talked to our daughters about it, and everybody was okay with it. And so we went for it."

Amy added: "That wasn't just something that we didn't give deep thought to before we walked out on that red carpet."

Amy previously admitted that blending her and T.J.'s families at the beginning of the relationship was "tough".

"As tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another," she said in a January episode of their podcast.

"We have been very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient," she added. "But things are good. They're peaceful, and we want to continue building on that."

At the time the couple's relationship was made public, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

While many reports claimed Amy and T.J. embarked on an affair, they confirmed they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J. stated in a previous podcast episode, with Amy revealing that she and her ex-husband had been living apart since August 2022.