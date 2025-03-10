Tiger Woods confirms 17-year-old daughter's news and what this means for her future

Tiger Woods' kids are making him proud.

The pro golfer shares two talented children, Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

While his son has followed in his footsteps and is passionate about golf, his daughter favored soccer.

Last week, Sam captained the Benjamin School Buccaneers and led them to victory as the first state championship in Benjamin Girls soccer history.

But it was more than a historic event for the teen, as Tiger confirmed it also marked the end of her high school soccer career.

© Getty Images Sam is headed to college in the fall

"The core group of girls that were on that team have been together since they were six," he told press in Atlanta while attending a TGL event. "To be able to end her high school career like that and to go on as a state champion is pretty cool."

It is the end of an era for Sam who is going to Stanford in the fall where Tiger says she's "leaning toward a degree in the sciences—either biology or psychology." It's likely Sam will pick up soccer at college too where fans will be eager to see how she'll progress.

© SOPA Images/Shutterstock Tiger's son is a keen golfer

She spoke passionately about her win and what it means to her after the game, telling Palm Beach Post: "We've been friends since forever and I can't imagine a better end for not only our season but our soccer career. To go all the way, to end on a win, to end having a ring and having a gold medal is absolutely the best way to go out. We've had such amazing chemistry with this team. I can't ask for a better team to have played my final games with.

Sam added: "We definitely treated every game like it was our last. We played our hearts out. We left everything on the field every single time. I think that's one of the reasons why we made it so far, because we left everything out there. We didn't only play for each other; we played for ourselves, our team, our coaches, our school. This is a really important moment for all of us."

© Getty Images Tiger shares his children with his ex-wife Elin

Sam chose soccer over golf and Tiger believes this was down to the sport taking him away from her as a child.

“She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because, at that time — when she was growing up — golf took Daddy away from her," he confessed during an appearance on the Today show. "I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I was gone for weeks, and there was a negative connotation to it. So we developed our own relationship, our own rapport, that’s outside of golf that we do things that don’t involve golf."

© Getty He has a close relationship with his kids

While Tiger couldn't make his marriage to Elin work, the pair have a good relationship and have successfully co-parented their children.

"She is one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone and talk to each other all the time," he told Time, adding that Sam and Charlie know "they have two loving parents that love you no matter what."

As for being a dad, Tiger said in 2011 that it is his most rewarding role: "I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing – the joys, just the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together."