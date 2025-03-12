Why Rosie O'Donnell made the 'hard decision' to flee the US with 12-year-old daughter

Rosie O'Donnell has confirmed that she has fled the US with her 12-year-old daughter, Dakota.

The 62-year-old revealed that she and her youngest child – whom she referrs to as Clay – have been living in Ireland for almost two months after they relocated on January 15.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she said in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

Why Rosie O'Donnell left the US

© Getty Images Rosie has relocated to Ireland

Rosie hinted that the reason behind their move was greatly influenced by Donald Trump's re-election as US president, with them moving to Dublin only five days before he took office.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she said.

© Instagram Rosie and Dakota are 'happy' in Ireland

"You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," Rosie explained.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know," she added.

Trump feud

© Getty Images Trump and Rosie's feud goes back almost 20 years

Rosie has a long-standing feud with Trump that goes back almost 20 years. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, he was asked about his remarks calling women "fat pigs", to which he replied: "Only Rosie O'Donnell".

She responded by calling him a "madman" and a "fascist".

New beginnings

© Instagram Rosie has already made friends in her new hometown of Dublin

For now, Rosie's new life in Ireland seems permanent as she admitted she is "in the process" of getting Irish citizenship as her grandparents hail from the country.

Elsewhere in the almost 10-minute video, Rosie apologized to those who were "worried and who missed me", but she has "met a bunch of people" since relocating who are all "friendly".

Explaining why she waited so long to share her news, she said: "I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through.

"And now as we're getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what's been going on."

Rosie concluded: "Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos, if possible, but I know it's nearly impossible when you're there in the middle of it.

"And I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what's right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is."

Kids

© Getty Images Rosie has five adopted children

Rosie is a mom to five children. She and her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, share three adopted children: Parker, 29, Chelsea, 27, and Blake, 24. They are also parents to Viviene, 22, who is Kelli’s biological daughter, conceived by IVF.

Rosie adopted Dakota with her second wife, Michelle Rounds. When they split in 2015 due to "an irretrievably broken relationship," Michelle sought sole custody of Dakota, but in 2017, she died of suicide.