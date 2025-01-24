S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore makes baby number 2 revelation just in time for daughter's birthday

Shemar Moore isn't mincing his words when it comes to whether he wants to have another baby with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

The S.W.A.T star, 54, and Jesiree are already parents to daughter Frankie, who turns two on January 24, and he is also a stepdad to her children Charlie, six, and Kaiden, 18, from previous relationships.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, Shemar admitted that he has no desire to expand their family with another child.

"This is real life, I'm gonna keep it 100. I'm 54 years old, my home, our home is full," he stated.

"Jesiree has a six-year-old little girl, Charlie, she has an 18-year-old son named Caden – I was raised an only child. I got all the love from my mama, and at 54, honestly, I don't want to worry twice."

He explained: "I don't want to worry twice – God willing I make it to 90, that's a blessed, full life for me, but that's 37 years old for [Frankie]."

Shemar admitted that with the time he has left, he just wants to concentrate on giving all his love to his daughter.

He added: "So full life for me but maybe gone too soon for her. So, whatever time I have left, God willing, I just want to give it all to my baby girl."

Shemar has made many declarations about fatherhood on The Jennifer Hudson Show – he even announced Jesiree's pregnancy on the show in January 2023.

The Criminal Minds alum revealed that his daughter was due on the third anniversary of his beloved mother, Marilyn's death.

He said at the time: "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Admitting he thought he would never become a father, he added: "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."

Frankie had other plans though as she arrived earlier than expected, with Shemar announcing her arrival on January 25 on Instagram, writing: "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

A spokesperson for the actor also confirmed the happy news to People, saying: "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl." The rep added: "The family is very happy and healthy."

Two weeks after his daughter's birth, the actor took his newborn to visit his mom's grave, sharing a photo of the family of three posing by a plaque on a lawn, which read: "This house is my son's home. Mom. 1-26-20."

Alongside the photos, Shemar wrote: "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn…. Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!"